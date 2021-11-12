Early Black Friday Deals: Top notch rugged Smartwatch for $169.99

Early Black Friday deals are not only happening on stores like Amazon and BestBuy, but also on the official stores. This is exactly the kind of deal we have for you today! If you are looking for a discounted, rugged smartwatch that will withstand anything take a look bellow.

The Garmin Instinct is $130.00 off at the official Garmin Store.

The original price was $299.99, now it costs only $169.99.

The Garmin Instinct is praised for its robustness.

Finding a good, reliable smartwatch for your iOS or Android device is difficult. Especially when your job puts you in environments that are not particularly friendly for electronics, finding the right gadgets to accompany you can be a cumbersome task.

The Garmin Instinct is a Smartwatch that will follow you anywhere you go, it offers all of the features you can expect from a normal smartwatch but in a package that will probably outlive you. Now you can get this robust device for only $169.99 in the US Garmin Store.

Why Choose the Garmin Instinct

The Garmin Instinct is a reliable device for reliable people. It offers military grade resistance according to MIL-STD-810 standard. It can survive falls, extreme environmental conditions both hot and cold, and is waterproof at up to 10 atmospheres or 100 meters.

The battery life is also made to last. In its normal mode you can expect a battery life of up to 14 days, 16 hours in GPS mode and 40 hours in its special UltraTac mode.

Feature wise we find everything you could expect from a device like this; Like accurate ABC tracking sensors (altimeter, barometer, compass), multiple geolocation system support like GPS, GALILEO, and GLONASS. This enables you to use the TrackBack feature tracks the exact route you followed.

Other features include heart-rate readings, stress readings, sports tracking and live notifications from your device, so you can always stay in touch with your body and your loved ones even in the heat of the moment.

The Garmin Instinct is also compatible with a wide range of items from the rest of the Garmin ecosystem. The device can also be paired with the Astro and Alpha dog tracking devices as well as the inReach Satelite communication devices so that you are able to get live weather data from satelites and send SOS alerts to the GEOS 24/7 emergency response team.

