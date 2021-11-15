Early Black Friday Deals: 4K streaming for under $30

If you are looking for a 4K capable TV box, go no further. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off in the Amazon store and offers a considerable upgrade to your viewing experience for less than $30.

Upgrading your viewing experience is usually a very costly endeavour, a new TV, expensive speakers and Dolby Atmos add-ons or Soundbars can set you back hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. Yet, sometimes you just need to freshen up that old TV until you can afford to upgrade to a newer model, or perhaps you just need that Dolby Atmos goodness that your TV does not support natively.

Well good news, with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K you can get a meaningful upgrade without necessarily spending a fortune, and with this deal, it costs even less! Under $30 to be exact.

Why should you choose the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is basically a streaming device that allows you to view 4K content with Dolby Atmos sound for the content that supports it. What sets it apart from other TV boxes is basically the built-in Alexa that lives in the heart of your remote control.

"But Zois, my TV does not support 4K natively, why should i buy it?" That is a very good question, but even for you with less than a UHD TV the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K may be a meaningful -and cheap- upgrade. But we need to get a bit more technical to explain why.

Your TV has a set resolution. This resolution defines how many pixels there are in your panel. The higher the resolution the better (usually) the image. But i bet you already knew that. With modern TV's though you have an extra variable, the quality of your input, meaning how much information is available for your display to reproduce.

If your favourite TV series is streamed at 1080p the final quality of the image can only get so much better in higher resolutions. Now, the same is true in reverse, 4K video will, theoretically, look better than 1080p, even in panels with less pixels. That happens because there is more information coded in every frame. More information can translate to better details and more accurate shading and in many cases this will be noticeable in lower-res screens.

Add to this support for 60 FPS Dolby Vision content and you are set for a beautiful visual reproduction experience.

Aside from the image lift-up you also get better sound reproduction in Dolby Surround and Atmos content which if you have the right speaker setup will save you from investing in an Atmos compatible decoder or AVR. You won't get the output quality of a dedicated AVR, but if you just have a basic soundbar, it will do the job just fine.

Last but not least, we have the advantage of having access to thousands of digital channels, with also the choice to only pay for the channels you want to watch without the need for cable. As is expected you also get access to the vast library of Amazon Prime Video with thousands of movies and series.

Thankfully you can navigate the vast expanses of content using the included remote that also supports Amazon Alexa so technically you can go completely hands-free!

