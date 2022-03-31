Dyson Zone is maybe the weirdest headphones we've seen so far

Dyson is pretty well-known as a manufacturer of vacuum and cleaning devices, but not as a wearable company. That is about to change as Dyson launches its first wearable headphones with an air purifier combo called the Dyson Zone. Mind you, it's a pretty weird wearable we've seen so far.

Dyson Zone as an air purifier device

Although it looks futuristic and eye-catching, the Dyson Zone works well as an air purifier. There are two powerful compressors, one on each ear cup, that draw air inside before filtering out the harmful pollutants. The filtered stream of air is then channeled from two sides through the visor going into the mouth and nose. Dyson says the visor is magnetic and doesn't touch your face and you can also use headphones without the visor.

Dyson touts that the air purification is very effective as the wearable captures 99% of pollutants including dusts and bacteria. You can also level it up with an added carbon filter for deflecting dangerous gases like sulfur dioxide or attach a FFP2 facemask. The Dyson Zone also uses a technology that monitors the volume of air that passes through the device and adjusts the power accordingly in order to avoid dilution with outside air.

Dyson started developing their wearable headphones before the pandemic. / © Dyson

The Dyson Zone as a pair of noise-cancelling headphones

Aside from the active noise-cancelling (ANC), Bluetooth connection, and USB Type-C port, Dyson didn't lay out many technical specs of the Dyson Zone. They promise a rich and immersive audio output as well as long-term comfort when wearing headphones in different scenarios.

The battery life varies depending on the use of air purifier and headphones. Mixed use of headphones with low purification level could get you up to 4.5 hours and about 1.5 hours with the maximum purification. Using only the headphones with active noise-cancelling will last up to 40 hours at a single charge. It also supports fast charging with a rated of zero to 60% battery refill in 20 minutes.

Dyson didn't disclose the retail price of the Dyson Zone or its exact availability in the market. But you can expect it at the end of 2022 for select countries.

Do you feel comfortable wearing an air purifier outside your home? Let us know if think this would be a thing for future.