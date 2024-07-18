Dyson, well-known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, has launched a new set of ANC over-ear headphones known as the Dyson OnTrac. Unlike their first headphones with a built-in air filtration system, the OnTrac are audio-only, making them the first dedicated headphones from the company. In addition, they are cheaper and last a whole lot longer per charge.

If you have not been living under a rock for the past few years, you might remember how Dyson introduced its Zone headphones in 2022. These made headlines not because of their top-notch audio quality or ANC, but rather the unique and weird-looking mask they have which was used for filtering out air pollutants.

Dyson OnTrac feature swappable ear cups and cushions

Now, Dyson has become a little bit more serious as it announced the OnTrac. The company's new active noise-canceling headphones appear more conventional and industrial, although they still offer unique features such as a high degree of customizability. This allows users to swap out the ear cushions and ear cups, resulting in up to 2,000 combinations.

The Dyson OnTrac come in different metallic and ceramic finishes and feature swappable ear cips and ear cushions. / © Dyson

Additionally, they boast this round, two-layer ear cups with a metallic finish along a thickly padded headband and bright-colored ear cushions. Frankly speaking, you are constantly reminded of Dyson's vacuum cleaner products whenever you look at the headphones. More importantly, Dyson mentioned it relies on its aero acoustics expertise when designing the headphones.

Dyson OnTrac audio features and battery

When it comes to audio quality, Dyson touts the OnTrac offer deeper bass and cleaner highs alongside overall improved acoustics from the Zone. They achieved this by utilizing angled 40 mm drivers that cover a wider frequency range of 6 Hz to 21 KHz. Users get to choose from three custom equalizer modes: bass boost, neutral, and enhanced.

Dyson added the OnTrac's custom noise-canceling solution can block noise levels of up to 40 dB, which is on par with many headphones. This is managed by a total of eight microphones in the headphones. There is also real-time volume tracking for internal sound and external noises via the Dyson mobile app.

The Dyson OnTrac is rated at 55 hours of playback with ANC enabled, which is an improvement of 5 hours from the Dyson Zone. Do bear in mind the latter has a lower battery life when you enable the air purifier function. Moreover, they are compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

Dyson will sell the OnTrac for $500 at their stores and select retailers, and that positions the cans below the Apple AirPods Max (review) at $550 and above the Sony WH-1000XM5 (review) at $399. The headphones will be available in aluminum, cinnabar, copper, and nickel colorways while the ear cushions and caps will set you back by $50.

What do you think of the Dyson OnTrac's design? Let us hear your opinion about the headphones in the comments.