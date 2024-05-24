Hot topics

Hair Buster: Score $225 Off Dyson's Ball Allergy+ Upright Vacuum

Dyson Ball Allergy Plus vacuum cleaner
© Dyson
If you're in the market for a vacuum cleaner that would do great for cleaning your floors and busting your pet's stubborn hair, then you should check Dyson's latest Ball Allergy+ upright vacuum. In a limited sale at Best Buy, the vacuum is massively discounted by 38 percent ($275), dropping it to $374 from $599.

This is the best price for the model, which comes in molded blue and iron colorway. But keep in mind that the deal will run until tomorrow, which is less than 13 hours from now. So if you're keen on securing the savings, you need to act quick.

Why you should buy the Dyson Ball Allergy+ upright vacuum

The new Ball Allergy+ is one of the newer vacuum cleaners in upright form factor of Dyson, and it also has one of the strongest suction capacities. This ensures that those debris, hairs, and microscopic particles sticking in carpets and in-between the parquet are to get rid. It also comes with an anti-tangle hair roller brush that adds efficiency in cleaning.

Dyson Ball Allergy+ Upright vacuum cleaner
Dyson's Ball Allergy+ upright vacuum cleaner comes with an anti-tangle roller brush and patented Cyclone suction technology / © Dyson

As the name implies, the Dyson Ball Allergy+ utilizes a ball in its joint for easy maneuver in hard-to-reach areas like surfaces beneath the furniture. Meanwhile, the self-adjusting wide head plate securely seals dirt and lints before getting sucked up into the dust bin. The latter also features a quick release button to keep your hands away from the dirt when disposing.

The Ball Allergy+ is shipped with eight accessories for flexible cleaning, including a mattress tool, carbon fiber soft dust brushing for window shades, and a stair tool head. Plus, you don't need to replace the filter as it is reusable and washable for lifetime use.

Do you think the Dyson Ball Allergy+ will fit in your home? Are you intending to secure this discount? Please let us know in the comments.

