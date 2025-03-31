Amazon’s Spring Sale features big discounts on popular robot vacuum and mop cleaners , and many of these deals are holding strong as the sale nears its final day. One standout offer is on the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2, which has dropped to its lowest price yet—$399, down from $899.

This massive $500 discount (56% off) makes the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 an excellent deal for those looking for a premium robot cleaner without breaking the bank.

Affiliate offer Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 Dreame's more powerful and smarter L10s Gen 2 robot vacuum and mop falls to record low price of $399 (56% off).

Why the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 is Worth Buying

The Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 launched last year with powerful upgrades in both vacuuming and mopping. It boasts a suction power of 10,000 Pa, nearly double that of its first gen L10s Ultra (review). This is paired with an anti-tangle, hair-cutting brush system for more efficient cleaning, making it an excellent choice for homes with pets or high foot traffic.

The mopping system has also seen major improvements. Its dual mop heads extend and swing, allowing for better edge and corner cleaning. Plus, it features carpet detection and an auto-lift function, ensuring carpets stay dry while the floors get thoroughly cleaned.

The base station supports automatic washing and drying and includes a built-in detergent-mixing system. With a larger water tank and dustbin, this setup provides a truly hands-free cleaning experience.

Dreame's L10s Ultra Gen 2 robot vacuum and mop features improved navigation, stronger suction, extending mop pads, and a faster charging time. / © Dreame / Collage: nextpit

Navigation is also improved with optimized sensors and a camera, enabling precise mapping and obstacle avoidance. The robot can be controlled via the mobile app or through voice assistants like Alexa, making operation effortless.

Battery life is another highlight, with the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 delivering up to 240 minutes of runtime on a single charge. It also features fast charging, recharging 30% faster than previous models.

With its strong suction, smart mopping system, and low-maintenance design, the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 packs some great features—especially at this discounted price.

Would you consider buying it at this price? Share your thoughts in the comments!