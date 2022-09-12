Doro unveils smartwatch and tablet for the elderly

Swedish company Doro has set itself the goal of developing products that specially cater to an older group of users. In addition to the two Android-powered smartphones Doro 8050 and Doro 8100, the manufacturer also revealed the Doro Watch and the Doro Tablet at IFA 2022 .

Doro presented its first smartwatch and maiden tablet, both of which have been optimized for seniors.

The Doro Watch will be available from October for €119.

The Doro Tablet will be available from November for €339 (having a keyboard will cost you €389).

The company has not yet given dollar prices or whether these devices will be available in the US and Canada market.

Doro: Finally, a smartwatch and tablet for seniors

Senior-optimized landline and cell phones have been around for a while. In the meantime, however, some manufacturers such as Bea-fon, Emporia, Gigaset, Olympia, and the Swedish company Doro are also starting to include smartphones in their product portfolios. Doro recently presented the first smartwatch and tablet at IFA 2022 in Berlin. We took look at both, and here are our thoughts on it.

Doro Watch

Doro presents its first smartwatch for seniors. / © NextPit

At first glance, the Doro Watch cannot be distinguished from a regular smartwatch. If you were to take a closer look, you will recognize the emergency button positioned on the bottom right side. However, it only works with a paired smartphone (the Doro 8100 or better) and cannot be reprogrammed for other functions.

In case help is needed, it triggers an alarm via the "Response by Doro app" and contacts previously defined people. As soon as these are accepted, the device automatically enters hands-free mode.

The IP68-certified Doro Watch will be available in black, green, and pink from October for just €119, in return for a particularly high-contrast, 1.28-inch touch display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. Menu navigation is via the upper right button and then with simple swipe gestures on the display to the right or left.

The preloaded applications cannot be expanded upon. This is basically unnecessary, since sports activities, heart rate, step count, oxygen saturation, and sleep are tracked. The companion app, which is available for Android and iOS, can then evaluate and display these optimized on a larger screen.

The Doro Watch, which measures 45 x 45 millimeters and weighs 45 grams, has a 300 mAh battery installed and should last for a week, according to the manufacturer. The included charging station ensures full battery capacity again within two hours.