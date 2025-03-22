Hot topics

Tesla Faces New Challenges as Cybertruck Recall Hits

Things are no longer running smoothly at Tesla, are they? Sure, the new Model Y is supposed to bring momentum back to the store, but there are constantly new problems at every turn. Not only is this very expensive for the manufacturer, but it is also seriously tarnishing the brand's image.

There is simply no end to the precarious news for Tesla. First, the share price plummeted by 35 percent in the past 30 days, and then sales figures plummeted in Germany and elsewhere. And the Cybertruck, Tesla's pickup model, has suddenly mutated into a slow seller. But this is by no means the end of the bad news. Now, almost all Cybertrucks that have been built so far now have to go into the workshop. The futuristic off-road vehicles are literally falling apart.

Tesla's Cybertruck causes Problems–Again

Wide metal strips on the wheel arches and roof of the pickup model are proving to be problematic. They can fall off because the adhesive becomes brittle due to environmental influences, especially at very low temperatures. Although this is not so bad for the safety of the car itself, it could endanger other road users driving behind the Cybertruck. According to documents from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 151 Cybertruck drivers have already come forward to have the detaching trim strips repaired as a warranty claim.

In this context, it is important for Tesla to emphasize that there have not yet been any accidents or injuries due to the problem with the exterior trim. Nevertheless, the manufacturer now wants to react and no longer just glue the strips but also screw them together to make the whole thing safer. The manufacturer had already reacted in a similar way once before when a trim cover could come loose from the power pedal and even get stuck under particularly unfortunate circumstances.

Tesla is Developing a Serious Image Problem

According to the NHTSA, a total of 46,100 vehicles are affected by the new Cybertruck recall. They were built between November 13, 2023 and February 27 of this year. This means that almost all of Tesla's electric pickups to date have the problem. This is the eighth recall for the Tesla Cybertruck! The repairs are free of charge for Cybertruck drivers, but all these recalls are of course not exactly good for Tesla's image. It also raises the question of how good the manufacturer's cars actually are.

Source: NHTSA

