Creality CR-Scan Ferret Pro: Next Level 3D Scanner with Wi-Fi 6

Creality CR Scanner Ferret Pro scanner 3D outdoor
© Creality
While there are a lot of great 3D printers you can choose from in the market, it's a different case if you're looking for reliable 3D scanners that tick most of the boxes. One of which that easily stands out is the new CR-Scan Ferret Pro 3D scanner from Creality, which you can get at a discount during the launch.

Creality's CR-Scan Ferret Pro adds Wi-Fi 6 and anti-shake

The CR-Scan Ferret Pro is the company's latest entry in its portable wireless scanners catalog, and it's a solid alternative to the pricier CR-Scan Lizard.

As the 'Pro' label suggests, Creality is giving the CR-Scan Ferret Pro plenty of upgrades, including a Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (via bridge) for faster-transferring captures. More importantly, it also gets wider compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS both wired and wireless.

Creality CR-Scanner Ferret Pro 3D scanner
Creality's CR-Scan Ferret Pro 3D scanner supports outdoor and indoor scanning with full-color depth. / © Creality

Despite the lightweight build and tipping the scale at 105 grams, the CR-Scan Ferret Pro's battery capacity increased to 5000 mAh for more scanning sessions.

Under the Ferret range, it means the CR-Scan Ferret Pro can scan medium to large objects between 150 and 700 mm working distance with 0.1 mm accuracy and 0.16 mm resolution per point distance. It is also the first Ferret scanner to add an anti-shake feature that optimizes scanning rate success alongside of a scan rate for up to 30 fps.

Direct scanning for black-surfaced objects

Another big advantage of the new CR-Scan Ferret Pro 3D is its hability to scan black objects in both outdoor and indoor environments. As a result, it speeds up scanning since it removes the task to manually fill the black area. With a 2 MP color camera, it does support texture and 24-bit full-color scanning and alignment, which you won't find within the Lizard scanner lineup.

Creality CR-Scanner Ferret 3D Pro
The Creality CR-Scan Ferret Pro 3D scanner can scan objects with black surfaces. / © Creality

Similar to other Creality's 3D scanners, the CR-Scan Ferret Pro supports the STL, OBJ, and PLY formats, and it's compatible with most major 3D printing software out there.

How to buy the Creality CR-Scanner Ferret Pro and save $50

The CR-Scanner Ferret Pro retails for $429, but Creality is running a limited sale that slashes the scanner's price by $50 through the coupon code, dropping it to $379 including shipping. You can get the discount by applying the code 'FerretPro' code at checkout.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

