Nothing's CMF Watch Pro Leaked with Solid Specs for a Cheap

Following the announcement of Nothing's CMF sub-brand , the first wearable products from the spin-off have surfaced, giving us the first dibs. These budgets devices with solid specs are planned to be launched next month, which consist of a smartwatch , GaN charger, and a pair of noiise cancelling earbuds .

The most expensive from the offerings by CMF of Nothing is the Watch Pro. It is IP68 certified and has a square form made in aluminum while the sides are flat which can be mistaken as an Apple Watch for untrained eyes. Evidently, display comes at 1.96-inch wide and use an AMOLED touch panel with 600 nits of brightness and 50 Hz refresh rate.

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro / © Tech Leaks Zone

It was mentioned that users can take advantage of more than 100 watch faces, but it wasn't confirmed if the smartwatch will run on Google's Wear OS. Additionally, there are also standard health and fitness tracking features such as sleep and stress monitoring. Battery life is rated around 13 days with the Always-on Display turned off. Surprisingly, the watch supports Bluetooth calling, which is a feature lacking from most cheap watches.

CMF by Nothing's ANC Buds Pro with ANC. / © Tech Leaks Zone

CMF's Buds Pro feature a stem design with a replaceable ear tips. It's noticeable that the set of mini audio cans don't mirror the transparent casing of Nothing Ear (2). Regardless, they shipped with ANC that is said to cancel noise up to 45 dB and 10 mm dynamic sound drivers. Plus, the earphones promise 11 hours of battery life with the buds and fast wired charging.

CMF By Nothing's 65 watts GaN charger. / © Tech Leaks Zone

The 65 watts power adapter from CMF uses GaN technology and compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 and USB PD 3.0. Meanwhile, the ports include a single USB-A and two USB-C. It comes with the same bright orange finish as with CMF Buds Pro and Watch Pro's band.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro is said to retail at ₹4,500 (~$55 USD), but the retail cost for the global market is tipped for $69. On other hand, the Buds Pro is listed at ₹3,500 (~$42 USD) while the GaN charger at ₹3,000 (~$36 USD). Accordingly, these will be be announced first in India on September 26. Only the Watch Pro is expected to be released in other markets.

What do you think of Nothing's take on these CMF devices? Would you plan on investing on these once available in your country? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.