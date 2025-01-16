OpenAI's ChatGPT is transforming from a conversational AI chatbot into a versatile personal assistant. Following the integration of web search capabilities, the company has introduced ChatGPT Tasks in beta, a new feature that allows users to set reminders and schedule tasks directly within ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Now Doubles as a Reminder Tool

Essentially, ChatGPT Tasks is a built-in to-do list tool, enabling users to turn ChatGPT into a digital assistant comparable to Siri or Gemini. OpenAI announced the feature on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that Tasks lets users create commands that are automated into reminders or jobs for the future.

Powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o model, this feature introduces a dedicated "Tasks" tab on the web and desktop versions of ChatGPT, while mobile users will see a Tasks button for easy access.

ChatGPT Tasks lets you create jobs and schedule them later. / © OpenAI

ChatGPT Tasks offers a range of pre-set options, but users can also create highly customizable reminders. For instance, you could set a reminder to review your shopping list later in the day or get a notification for your mom's birthday (because let's be honest—who doesn't need a little nudge for that?).

Tasks can be set as one-time or recurring. For example, you could schedule daily morning briefings for breaking news or reminders for your workout routine. Moreover, users have the ability to manage tasks by pausing or deleting them at any time.

One standout feature is that tasks will be processed even if you're offline or away from ChatGPT. Once completed, reminders will be sent via notifications or email, ensuring you stay on track.

ChatGPT as a Personal AI Assistant

Although several AI chatbots already offer free reminder features, ChatGPT Tasks stands out by being included without additional cost. Currently in beta, this feature is available for Pro, Plus, and Teams accounts. OpenAI has also confirmed plans to roll out Tasks to all ChatGPT users for free in the future.

With the addition of Tasks, OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as a dedicated personal assistant. However, some limitations remain, such as the absence of multimodal input (like voice and wakeup commands), a feature offered by alternatives like Google's Gemini and Apple's Siri.

It remains uncertain whether the new ChatGPT Tasks feature is connected to OpenAI's agent, known as "Operator." However, speculation indicates that OpenAI might be preparing to launch a comprehensive AI agent. Consequently, the Tasks tool could potentially gain enhanced capabilities in the future.

What are your thoughts on the new ChatGPT Tasks feature? Does this enhancement make ChatGPT a more compelling choice over other digital assistants? Let us know in the comments below.