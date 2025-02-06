In addition to Meta’s own AI chatbot integrated with WhatsApp, ChatGPT was introduced in December last year, allowing users to access OpenAI’s more advanced chatbot directly within the messaging app. Previously, interactions were limited to text, but OpenAI has now announced that ChatGPT on WhatsApp supports image and voice message input.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp Can Now Analyze Images and Listen to Voice Memos

In a post on X, OpenAI confirmed that users can now upload images and voice notes in addition to sending text-based queries. ChatGPT will process these inputs and respond in the same chat-based format as text interactions.

This new multi-modal feature functions similarly to the existing text-based chat. Users can open a dedicated conversation with ChatGPT on WhatsApp without needing to sign in to an OpenAI account. Additionally, the chatbot can analyze images and voice messages to provide more relevant and tailored responses. Users also have the option to add context to their media inputs or incorporate them into follow-up queries.

Both image and voice-based queries utilize OpenAI’s standard ChatGPT model, similar to text inputs. However, users looking for a more capable model can sign in with an OpenAI account subscribed to the Plus or Pro plans, which are rolling out today. Linking an account also unlocks additional features, such as saving chat history.

How to Install ChatGPT on WhatsApp

To start using ChatGPT on WhatsApp, add +1-800-242-8478 (+1-800-CHAT-GPT) to your phone’s contacts and refresh the app to see ChatGPT in your WhatsApp contact list. Alternatively, users can connect via QR code by scanning it from OpenAI’s website. For a more detailed setup guide, take a look at our tutorial on installing ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

ChatGPT on WhatsApp offers a convenient alternative to the dedicated app, meaning users don’t need to install the standalone ChatGPT app on their phone or PC. However, the WhatsApp integration is generally slower in providing responses compared to the official ChatGPT app. Additionally, some features, such as presets, are unavailable.

Despite these limitations, this update makes ChatGPT on WhatsApp more versatile and a solid alternative to Meta AI for users who prefer in-app chatbot access.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on expanding the event feature to private chats. This allows users to host and manage events within one-on-one conversations and closed groups. The feature is currently available to beta testers and is expected to roll out publicly soon.

Have you tried using ChatGPT on WhatsApp? Share your experience with us in the comments!