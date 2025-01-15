Integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp: How to Do It in 7 Seconds

Even though WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app in many countries worldwide, do you know the chat service can now do so much more than just sending messages or making video calls with friends and family? With but a simple trick, you can add ChatGPT to your conversations. This step takes mere seconds, letting you converse directly with the AI.

Do you remember when WhatsApp was first released? Right at the start, you could only chat and send pictures, before voice messages and video calls came to the fore. Recently, you can also chat directly with the most well-known AI model via WhatsApp: ChatGPT. So if you don't feel like downloading the official ChatGPT app, you can conveniently send requests to ChatGPT via WhatsApp. Another practical tip? If you no longer want to use the AI assistant, you can remove it just as quickly as it was added.

Install ChatGPT in WhatsApp: Yes, It's that Fast!

You actually have a total of three different options to add ChatGPT to WhatsApp. The first option is to click on the "+" symbol in the top right corner of the chat overview page and type "Search name or number" in the input field at the top with the placeholder text. It is here you enter ChatGPT's telephone number, +1(800)2428478—which corresponds to +1(800)CHATGPT. ChatGPT will then appear as a conversation partner below the input field and you begin conversing with it. Of course, you can also add ChatGPT to your contacts under this number and find them using the search field as described above.

You can also complete the step described above by scanning a QR code from the website of ChatGPT developer OpenAI with your smartphone. To do so, launch the camera app on your smartphone and scan the QR code. On most smartphones, you should be shown the option to open the link directly in the camera app. If you're reading this article on your smartphone, it's even faster by clicking this link. ChatGPT will then launch automatically in WhatsApp, where you can pester the AI chatbot with all kinds of questions.

However, it does not work without restrictions. As OpenAI mentioned on the support page, there is a daily limit for the number of WhatsApp messages you can send to ChatGPT. If you want to continue using the service, you will have to download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. By the way, if you live in the USA or Canada, you can even talk to ChatGPT by voice. However, the assistant is not particularly talkative here: the monthly limit is just 15 minutes.

It's that Easy: Remove ChatGPT from WhatsApp

Removing ChatGPT from WhatsApp is just as simple and straightforward. Simply press and hold the conversation in the chat overview, scroll all the way down in the context menu, and press "Delete chat"—and you're done. If you added ChatGPT as a contact under the phone number when setting it up, you can, of course, remove the entry from the phone book.

As with all services, the same applies here: Use common sense when deciding what information you transmit and how just how much data you want to share. OpenAI mentioned they store and review calls, call logs, and WhatsApp messages for a limited period of time for security reasons and to prevent abuse. Anyone who violates the terms of use can even be blocked.