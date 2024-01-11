CES 2024 Highlights: Smartphones, Transparent TVs, Robots and More!

CES 2024, officially running until January 12, has already unveiled a plethora of announcements in Las Vegas. The tech show displayed a wide range of new technology—from AI and smart homes to robots and modern electric cars. Honestly, it gave us a glimpse into what 2024 might look like, with technology smoothly improving our everyday lives. Let's delve into some of the standout highlights from CES 2024.

Thinking about a phrase I read, '2023 is the new 2019', made me realize how the unusual lifestyle we got used to during the pandemic is slowly going away. This shift in perspective was also apparent among our team covering CES in Las Vegas this year.

The event halls buzzed with energy as numerous companies made their return, creating a positive atmosphere. But beyond the bustling scene, what about the products unveiled in the iconic venues of Las Vegas?

It's been a while since I've seen such a vibrant array of valuable and intriguing products at CES. Moreover, this year's event underscores the tech industry's commitment to enhancing consumer experiences with day-to-day technology. In this article highlighting CES 2024, I've curated a selection of products that I believe could become integral to our lives in the coming year.

Smartphones and Related Products at CES

Well, CES is not the place where we normally see smartphone releases—big companies hold their own events at different moments of the year. However, we have a bunch of products surrounding the phone ecosystems.

Starting with Samsung, which had a significant keynote at CES 2024, covering nearly every area of consumer technology this year. In the realm of phones, there were two notable product releases. First, Samsung introduced a feature allowing a Galaxy smartphone to be used as a webcam on PCs, integrating with Microsoft Teams. This feature, expected to launch later in the year, will support both front and rear-facing cameras and include options for background blur and auto-framing in your camera feed. It should function similarly to the Google Pixel 8 webcam support we tested.

Secondly, the Korean company also unveiled a concept display for a flip phone, with a flexible screen that folds in both directions. This concept particularly piques my curiosity.

Samsung presented a flexible display concept for flip phones at CES 2024: it folds in both directions! / © Samsung

Samsung was also highlighted in a partnership with Google, promising to enhance file and media content sharing on Galaxy phones and other Android devices through the Quick Share feature, previously known as Android Nearby Share. Quick Share is compatible with a wider range of devices, including smart TVs. Additionally, Google is collaborating with LG to integrate the new Quick Share into future Windows PCs.

Now, if you rely on technology to match your fast-paced lifestyle, accessories are likely essential for you. I've noticed three companies excelling in iPhone accessories at CES. Satechi stands out with its latest Qi2 charging stands, that offer a 15-watt wireless charging capability, compatible with Apple's Qi2-enabled MagSafe phones. The first thing that caught my attention was the elegant design.

With the Satechi 3-in-1 stand, you can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. / © Satechi

Furthermore, riding the wave of Apple's sustainable approach to phone accessories, my second spotlight is on OtterBox. This company has introduced new cases crafted from sustainable cactus leather. OtterBox claims these cases mimic the feel of traditional leather but are made from the more ethical and sustainable cactus material.

Another company that introduced stylish wireless chargers with MagSafe compatibility is Anker. Their Anker MagGo Wireless Charger Series supports Qi2 and offers a 15-watt wireless charging capability.

Although I previously stated that CES isn't the ideal platform for smartphone releases, companies like Asus, TCL, and Oukitel did launch new phones in Las Vegas. TCL unveiled seven new models, with the TCL 50 Series standing out for its affordable 5G capabilities. Oukitel introduced the WP33 Pro, notable for its robust design and a large 22,000 mAh battery, claimed to last up to a week on a single charge.

And finally: Asus showcased the ROG Phone 8 Series featuring a major redesign. This series, aimed at gamers, integrates the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a redesigned cooling system, making it a great Android device for gaming enthusiasts. An in-depth review of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Series will be coming soon.

This is the Asus ROG Phone 8 Series new models. / © Asus

Wearables Featured at CES

To keep this highlight overview article concise, I'm expanding the scope of this section on wearables. Let's start with Sony teasing a virtual reality system for creating and editing 3D models, targeting professionals in 3D design. That said, I can see it as a potential rival to the Apple Vision Pro. The system features a headset with a flip-up front for easy switching between virtual and real worlds, and it comes with unique controllers for enhanced interaction.

The system features a 4K OLED XR headset with video see-through capability and two controllers for intuitive 3D object interaction and precise pointing. / © Sony

Asus also unveiled a pair of wearable display glasses: the AirVision M1. They boast a 1080p Micro OLED display with a wide 57-degree field of view for an immersive experience. Unique features include a touchpad on the left temple for easy display control and the option to anchor the screen in a set position. Although the name echoes Apple Vision Pro, these glasses are more akin to Google's past offerings—don't you think? The price and availability of the AirVision M1 remain under wraps.

The AirVision M1 bulky design could affect their appeal, don't you think? / © Asus

In the realm of headphones, Sennheiser has introduced three new models. The Momentum True Wireless 4 stands out as Sennheiser's most powerful earphones to date, boasting an enhanced sound profile with lossless aptX sound quality and exceptionally low latency. The Sennheiser Momentum Sport is specifically designed for athletic use, featuring a built-in PPG sensor that measures heart rate and body temperature. Lastly, the Sennheiser Accentum Plus offers an impressive battery life, delivering up to 50 hours on a single charge.

The Momentum True Wireless 4 are Sennheiser's most powerful earphones to date. / © Sennheiser

Jabra has released significant updates for its Elite series wireless earbuds. The Elite 8 Active (review) and Elite 10 (review) now feature an easy-to-use toggle for Adaptive ANC, HearThrough, and Sidetone, along with new voice tone prompts. Additionally, the Elite 8 Active's Adaptive ANC has been enhanced for better performance in windy conditions due to advanced wind noise detection. These updates can be accessed via the Sound+ app.

Power Stations at CES

Ecoflow unveiled an innovative power station at CES 2024, the Ecoflow Delta Pro Ultra. It has a large 6 kWh capacity and delivers 7,200 W of power. The device is designed to work with the new Smart Home Panel 2, enabling the connection of up to three units to your home's electrical grid. This setup can increase your power capacity to as much as 90 kWh.

You can use the Smart Home Panel 2 (above) to integrate the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra into your home network. However, you will probably hide the system in the utility room rather than install it in the living room. / © EcoFlow

At CES, Anker introduced the SOLIX C800 Plus, a portable power station with 768 Wh capacity. Its standout feature is a rapid charging ability, enabling it to fully charge in just 58 minutes. According to Thomas Kern, our specialist on power stations, this is a reliable energy alternative for campers.

Anker has also launched the Solix F3800, a large power station with a 3,840 Wh capacity. First introduced in September 2023, it offers 6,000 W and 13 connectivity options. The Solix F3800 also allows for expansion with up to six extra batteries, enhancing its versatility and power capacity.

Anker Solix C800 Plus and Solix F3800 / © Anker

Premier TVs Unveiled at CES

Every respectable tech show, including CES, features displays prominently, and this year was no exception. Samsung garnered significant attention by unveiling the first transparent micro LED TV. While transparent TVs aren't entirely new, Samsung's micro-LED version sets them apart. The video demonstration highlights its sharp, colorful picture quality and frameless design. Would you want one of these in your living room?

Still on the TV topic: Telly, known for offering free 55-inch 4K TVs with ads on a secondary screen, is unveiling "Hey Telly," a voice assistant based on OpenAI's ChatGPT. This feature, accessible on the TV's lower screen, aims to learn and recognize users, providing personalized recommendations. The goal of "Hey Telly" is to make the TV an interactive, valuable part of the family. That's right! I do have mixed feelings about it, and you?

"Hey Telly" aims to transform the TV into an interactive and integral member of the family. Really? / © Telly

Smart Home and Vacuum Cleaners from CES

CES can be overwhelming with its array of smart home products. My favorite up to now is Matic, a fully autonomous vacuum cleaner robot capable of handling both dry and wet messes. It utilizes computer vision to distinguish various messes and surfaces, seamlessly transitioning between mopping and vacuuming. Developed by two former Google engineers, Matic is responsive to voice commands and gestures. While there's significant hype surrounding it, Matic appears to surpass standard vacuum systems in functionality and efficiency.

On a related note, Roborock has introduced two new top models in their S8 series: the S8 MaxV Ultra and the S8 Max Ultra. Earlier this week, our team covered the differences between these three vacuum robots, all equipped with mopping functionality. For a clear understanding of how the two new models differ from the S8 Pro Ultra, I recommend reading the comparison article we provided.

New flagship robovacs from Roborock in the S8 Ultra series / © Roborock, teeraphan/Adobe Stock

Most Unusual New Products Debuted at CES

CES 2024 unveiled some innovative products, including the Withings BeamO, a versatile, portable health device. It features a range of functions like measuring body temperature through the temporal artery, a digital stethoscope for heart and lung sounds, an ECG, and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring. Unique to BeamO is its telemedicine aspect, allowing doctors to remotely review patient health data, reflecting a shift towards more connected healthcare solutions.

Will long waiting times at the doctor's soon be a thing of the past? / © Withings

That said, Samsung and LG have showcased some of the most captivating devices at CES so far: robots designed for home and pet monitoring.

LG introduced a smart home "AI agent," blending AI, autonomous mobility, and conversational capabilities. This robot can manage various tasks, from controlling smart home appliances to ensuring security. Its unique two-legged wheel design adds a pet-like appeal, aiding in home navigation. Additionally, its AI technology enables interactions with people and understanding of context and intentions, enhancing its effectiveness as a home assistant.

LG Smart Home AI Agent Robot / © LG

The same excitement surrounds Samsung’s Ballie robot. Unveiled at CES 2024, this updated version marks a significant evolution from its initial debut at CES 2020. A standout feature of the new Ballie is its integrated projector, capable of displaying images on various surfaces, such as floors, walls, and ceilings, while it moves alongside the user.

In the teaser below, you can witness some of Ballie's capabilities, such as projecting videos for pets, displaying video calls on wall surfaces, and even showing workout videos for fitness enthusiasts. Mirroring the behavior of a loyal pet—not that I have one—, Ballie can also follow users throughout the home, offering a warm greeting as they enter the door. However, it's important to note that details regarding Ballie's release date and pricing remain undisclosed at this point.

That's it! Those are some of the highlights of CES 2024. Of course, there were many more announcements related to different categories that we don't usually cover at nextpit, like Electric Vehicles and Gaming, which I believe deserve your attention. However, in this article I wanted to select some of the technologies that are tangible for you in 2024—I would definitely like to test the Samsung Ballie robot if possible. And you?

Please share with us which devices you liked the most from this list and, of course, the ones that weren't even mentioned here. I'm also curious to know more about your personal view of CES 2024.