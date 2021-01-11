CES 2021: Honor Band 6 is Honor's newest smartband

Chinese smartphone and technology major Honor has announced the global launch of its newest smart band at an online-only press conference on the very first day of CES 2021. Like its predecessor the Honor Band 5 - the sixth generation smart band is an affordable, connected smart band that will compete against the likes of the Mi Band 5, the Realme Band and the recently launched OnePlus Band.

That being said you should know that the Honor Band 6 is not an entirely new product since it has been on sale in the Chinese market for months now. But between that time and the CES 2021, a lot has changed for Honor which is now on its way to being independent of Huawei

The Honor Band 6 is likely to be priced at around the $35 mark which is more or less the same price as the previous model, the Honor Band 5 which sold for EUR 39.99 when it was released.

Honor Band 6 specifications, key features

The Honor Band 6 offers one of the largest screens you would find on a smart band. This AMOLED panel measures 1.47-inches across and boasts of a resolution of 194 x 364 pixels, with a PPI density of 282. The Honor Band 6 is IP68 certified for water and dust ingress. The manufacturer promises 14 days of battery life which reduces to 10 days in case of 'intensive use'.

Key features of the Honor Band include a SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels, and a heart rate monitor based on Huawei's proprietary TruSeen 4.0 technology. With this technology, the single-matrix optical light receiver is replaced by a dual-matrix configuration to increase the light collection area. Basically, optical sensors capture more light while being more accurate.

The Honor Band 6 also offers sleep monitoring functionality by analyzing sleep rhythm and patterns with TruSleep technology (from Huawei) and offers more than "200 personalized sleep quality tips".Stress monitoring (Huawei's TruRelax technology) and menstrual cycle monitoring are also available.

The Honor Band 6 is available in 3 colours: Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink / © Honor

A connected smart band designed for sportsmen

It is nigh impossible for any brand to launch wristband or fitness tracker without featuring sports-related features. Honor is no exception here and it offers 10 different exercise modes ranging from running indoors or outdoors, cycling indoors or outdoors, swimming, and rowing.

The wristband is also capable of automatically detecting 6 types of exercise so that you can record your results and performance from the word go. For example, the Honor Band 6 allows you to calculate your personal heart rate zones to improve your training results by finding the best zones for fat burning and improving your endurance.

Finally, a final feature called SWOLF is designed to evaluate your swimming efficiency by identifying and recording your beats while monitoring your heart rate. Logically, the effectiveness of all these measures and the manufacturer's vast promises sold as scientific and medical will require independent testing and verification.

But at a theoretical price of less than 40 €, we are already looking at a product that offers good quality/price ratio. The manufacturer has not yet communicated the European prices of the Honor Band 6 nor a precise release date in Europe.