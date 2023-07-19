Upgrade to Casetify's Best-Seller iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case at 28% Off

Among several iPhone case makers, Casetify is perhaps one of the most recommended brands because of their slim yet durable protective accessories. So if you're thinking of upgrading to one of their products, their Essential iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (review) clear cases with built-in MagSafe have dropped to the best price of $36 after the big 28 percent reduction on Amazon.

The case is normally priced $50, but a rare deal at the retailer puts most colorways of the Casetify Essential clear cases for iPhone 14 Pro duo on sale with $14 off. This is even lower compared to the last discount given in the previous months.

Why the Casetify Essential iPhone 14 Pro clear cases are popular

The Casetify Essential is a slim clear case design for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro (review) series, but it is rated with 4-feet drop protection through the MIL-STD-810G. It also has a raised camera ring that protects the protruding lenses of the device in addition to having a lip on the front section for the screen.

At the same time, it has a non-slip finish on the side which provides a good grip on your hands, while the back side is a hard plastic, adding extra protection against bumps and impacts. And although Casetify's Essential is made from transparent polycarbonate material, the case lasts longer before it becomes stained and frosty.

Casetify's Essential MagSafe Clear Case is available in many accents./ © Casetify

Additionally, the case gets MagSafe wireless charging support through the added magnets on the back. There is also a wide list of color accents you can pick from, including the purple that could match to the new hue on the iPhone 14 Pro. The deal could run for a few days, but you might hurry to grab one as the color availability is not guaranteed.