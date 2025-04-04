Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.4 update to eligible iPhones this week, bringing new features and minor enhancements. However, the update has not been smooth for users who rely on Apple CarPlay, with many reporting bugs and usability issues in their car infotainment systems. While Apple has acknowledged the problem, affected users have shared unofficial fixes that may help.

iOS 18.4 Brings CarPlay Enhancements—But Also a Major Bug

Released on Monday, iOS 18.4 introduces expanded Apple Intelligence support for more countries and languages, along with new emojis and CarPlay improvements. The update enables larger infotainment displays to show three rows of apps instead of two and adds live sports scores in the Now Playing section.

However, it seems the update has also introduced severe CarPlay issues for some users. Reports on Reddit (2) and X indicate buggy CarPlay pairing, unresponsive dashboards, and, in some cases, completely unusable infotainment systems.

Common CarPlay Issues After iOS 18.4 and Affected Models

Users have reported a variety of problems with CarPlay after updating to iOS 18.4. One of the most common issues is the Now Playing dashboard failing to display, even when the iPhone successfully pairs with the car. Additionally, app information often does not load on the infotainment screen, making it difficult to interact with certain functions.

Many users have also experienced unstable connections, with frequent disconnections and reconnections during CarPlay sessions, as well as unsuccessful pairing using Pairing Code. In some cases, the infotainment system freezes or becomes unresponsive, requiring a restart. Another major complaint is the loss of Siri audio and other sound functions, further impacting the usability of CarPlay.

iOS 18.4 update bug causes CarPlay pairing and connection issues for some users. / © Reddit/u/NRein7

The issue does not appear to be limited to a specific car brand or model. Affected vehicles mentioned on Reddit include the 2025 Honda Civic, 2020 Toyota Corolla, 2020 Subaru Forester, and Ford Fiesta 7 Ecoboost.

Temporary Fixes Suggested by Users

Some users have contacted Apple and their car manufacturers, but no official fix has been provided yet. However, several workarounds have been suggested:

Reset CarPlay Pairing:

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > CarPlay and remove the connected vehicle. On your car’s infotainment system, delete the paired iPhone from its CarPlay settings. Re-pair the iPhone with the vehicle.

Reset Network Settings:

On iPhone, navigate to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Restart the iPhone and reconnect to CarPlay.

Disable VPN & Hotspot:

Some users have reported that turning off VPN and Personal Hotspot temporarily resolves the issue.

Additionally, one X user claimed that updating to iOS 18.5 Developer Beta resolved the problem.

When Will Apple Fix This?

It is now clear that iOS 18.4 is the cause of these CarPlay issues. However, Apple has yet to provide a concrete timeline for a fix. Users may have to wait for an over-the-air (OTA) update, though it's unclear when it will be released.

Have you experienced CarPlay issues after updating to iOS 18.4? Share your experience in the comments!