This breathing app helps calm your thoughts and reduce anxiety

Turning to your phone for health care and wellness is quite common, but few apps actually offer a pleasant experience when it comes to fighting anxiety and stress. One of the solutions to calm your thoughts is through breathing exercises, and since the Breathing Zone app is free for a limited time in the App Store, this is my tip for those seeking mindfulness right now.

TL;DR

The Breathing Zone app normally costs $2.99 but can be downloaded today for free.

This app offers guided breathing exercises and draws attention for its simplicity.

The app has over 1,100 reviews and has 4.7 stars.

Breathing Zone is also available for Android, but the download is free by default.

With the coverage of MWC 2022 and the routine of announcements that happen at this time of year, it is very easy for me to feel overwhelmed. In addition, the years of the pandemic and the current war situation in Ukraine end up creating even more anxiety and worries. One of the ways I have found to deal with this kind of pressure is through meditation. However, I can't always fit a time for meditation into my routine.

And one solution to take care of my health is to dedicate a few minutes a day to breathing exercises and mindfulness. I usually do this with the Health app on my Apple Watch. However, this week the Breathing Zone app is available for free on the App Store and because it is super simple to use and offers really relevant options for breathing practice, it has become a must-have tip for me.

Why does it make sense to download Breathing Zone?

As I said above, Breathing Zone offers guided breathing exercises in a simple and straightforward way. When you open the app, you start the practice with the help of a voice assistant, and in two minutes you can complete a practice of 12 breaths.

The app offers a number of customizations, from the guided sound (Celestial Choir or Indian Singing Bowl, for example), to the type of voice you best identify with (male or female). By pressing play, you will also have visual help on the cell phone screen, using a pattern that can be a circle or a lotus flower that expands and contracts, it is possible to set the rhythm of your breathing.

Breathing Zone is really simple to use and can help you with stress and anxiety / © NextPit

The coolest thing about this app is that it is recommended by Harvard Medical School and through daily practice can really help calm and thus reduce anxiety. From the settings, you set your daily goals, the duration of each session, and even measure your breathing rate if you offer permission to use your iPhone microphone for that.

From experience, I know it is often difficult to add healthy practices to your work routine, but your cell phone can be a powerful tool in this regard. Good practice!

Is the download of Breathing Zone safe?

Regarding privacy, the developer Breathing Zone Limited indicated that the app's privacy practices might include handling of information for usage data and diagnostics. On the developer's privacy policy page it is stated that the app does not collect or transmit any personally-identifying information. Regarding permissions, the app suggests using the service connected to Apple's Health service (HealthKit).

As you can see, we have nothing invasive in relation to health data that the app can manage during the practice of breathing exercises.

So, what do you think of Breathing Zone? Is this kind of app important to you? If you want to see more content here on the channel related to health and wellness, please share your opinion in the comments section below.