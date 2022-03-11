Bose's sleep earbuds are 20% off at Amazon!

Have trouble sleeping? Feel awkward trying to use white noise apps on the phone and annoying people around you? Then today's deal is for you, with Amazon currently discounting the Bose Sleepbuds II earbuds. From the usual $249.00 for $199.00.

TL;DR

Bose Sleepbuds II offers a comfortable fit to use while in bed.

The earbuds work with an app that plays relaxing sounds.

The $50 off the MSRP price is a 20% saving.

Before we start, the Sleepbuds II are not traditional earbuds. They cannot be paired with a notebook, game console, or smartphone to listen to streaming music, for example. For that, I suggest reading our list of the best noise-canceling headphones in the market.

Why choose the Bose Sleepbuds II?

The Sleepbuds II are specifically designed to help you fall asleep. Even though they are wireless and look just like regular TWS earbuds, they only work the Bose Sleep App (Android | iPhone) that playbacks relaxing sounds.

The Sleepbuds II come with a charging case / © Bose

The design of the buds also works to block unwanted noises around you like sirens, traffic, and even snores. The Sleepbuds II was selected for Wirecutter's best sleep headphones list, and were praised for their comfort and for "effectively masking noises".

The Bose Sleepbuds II comes with a charging case, USB cable, and three pairs of ear tips. The manufacturer advertises a 10h battery life, usually enough for a good night's sleep.

What do you think about today's deal? Did you find it too niche or do you like to see alternative products featured once in a while?