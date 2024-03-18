Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Hit All-Time Low Price to $249

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are some of the best in-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones in 2024, but for $300, they were quite of a splurge. If you've been waiting for them to go down to a reasonable price, then you're in luck, as major retailers have now them listed back to their best price of $249 shipped.

This means that you get to save $50 off the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds, which is the all-time record since they came to the scene just at the end of 2023. All three colors of the earphones are available for you to choose as well.

Affiliate offer Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds plunged back to their best price of $249.

What makes the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds as recommended in-ears to buy

Even at their full retail price, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (review) are a reasonable purchase, for good reason. In our review, we found that they have excellent ANC capability that would surpass those of Sony's WF-1000XM5 or Apple's AirPods Pro 2. There is a reliable transparency mode, too, although the customization is quite limited.

The new 360-degree immersive audio or Bose's version of spatial audio is another great addition that makes the QC Ultra Earbuds enjoyable. With the mode, it supports still and motion, which a personalization you won't find from many alternatives with the same functionality.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds case can recharge the headphones three times on a full charge. / © nextpit

In the sound, Bose's QC Ultra Earbuds deliver a clear profile with a prominent bass and expansive treble. But if you prefer a more balance output, you can customize your profile with the equalizer that comes with extensive controls. They also feature the new adaptive aptX Bluetooth codec for improved transmission, and you can take advantage of this with a capable smartphone.

The Bose QC Ultra Earbuds lacks wireless charging on their case but a fast charging compensates this. The earbuds also offer a solid battery life that last up to 24 hours combined from the case.

What do you usually look from your next earbuds? Is it having the best ANC level? And what do you think of the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds at this rate? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.