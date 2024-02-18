Hot topics

Save $100: Bose QuietComfort Headphones Offer Incredible ANC

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Bose QuietComfort Headphones best price deal
© Bose
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you were put off by Apple AirPods Max's (review) premium price, you can still find comparable ANC function from some of the most compelling Bluetooth headphones without breaking a bank. Notably, these include the just launched Bose QuietComfort Headphones which have their price slashed by 29 percent, dropping them to $249 from $349.

The price is the record low for the QuietComfort Headphones, plus the deal applies to all colorways of the headphones. Namely, you can pick them up in Black or White Smoke alongside the limited edition finishes, including Cypress Green and Moonstoon Blue.

Why the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are worthy budget ANC over-ears to buy

While we haven't reviewed the QuietComfort Headphones, they do share some high-end features with the QuietComfort Ultra that our colleague recently tested. And now that they're cheaper, they can be solid options for those looking for some of the best over-ears with the most effective ANC output without breaking the bank. 

Simialr to the pricier entry, the regular QC headphones get these signature Bose headphones design and lightweight build, resulting in commendable passive noise suppression and exceptional comfort fit for the wearable even in extended listening sessions. They also come with tactile buttons and switches that include the quick toggle to full ANC use and the transparency mode called as Aware mode by the company.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones in white. / © Bose

The QuietComfort Headphones output more than decent sound, with the overall profile leaning to prominent bass and noticeable mids level. You can adjust the profile through the equalizer. But most importantly it is in the noise-cancelling department the headphones do standout over many of their competitors.

Bose promises up to 24 hours of operating time on the headphones from a single charge. You can also take advantage of the quick charging that gets 2.5 hours playback from a 15-minute plug.

Do you find the QuietComfort Headhpones and their features attractive with this discount? Let us know in the comments. Likewise, share with us if you want to see more headphones deals.

Top Smart Speaker with Alexa

  Up to $50 Around $150 Up to $200 The best with display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Sonos Roam
Sonos Era 100
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Sonos Roam Product Image Sonos Era 100 Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing