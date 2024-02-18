Save $100: Bose QuietComfort Headphones Offer Incredible ANC

If you were put off by Apple AirPods Max's (review) premium price, you can still find comparable ANC function from some of the most compelling Bluetooth headphones without breaking a bank. Notably, these include the just launched Bose QuietComfort Headphones which have their price slashed by 29 percent, dropping them to $249 from $349.

The price is the record low for the QuietComfort Headphones, plus the deal applies to all colorways of the headphones. Namely, you can pick them up in Black or White Smoke alongside the limited edition finishes, including Cypress Green and Moonstoon Blue.

Why the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are worthy budget ANC over-ears to buy

While we haven't reviewed the QuietComfort Headphones, they do share some high-end features with the QuietComfort Ultra that our colleague recently tested. And now that they're cheaper, they can be solid options for those looking for some of the best over-ears with the most effective ANC output without breaking the bank.

Simialr to the pricier entry, the regular QC headphones get these signature Bose headphones design and lightweight build, resulting in commendable passive noise suppression and exceptional comfort fit for the wearable even in extended listening sessions. They also come with tactile buttons and switches that include the quick toggle to full ANC use and the transparency mode called as Aware mode by the company.

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones in white. / © Bose

The QuietComfort Headphones output more than decent sound, with the overall profile leaning to prominent bass and noticeable mids level. You can adjust the profile through the equalizer. But most importantly it is in the noise-cancelling department the headphones do standout over many of their competitors.

Bose promises up to 24 hours of operating time on the headphones from a single charge. You can also take advantage of the quick charging that gets 2.5 hours playback from a 15-minute plug.

Do you find the QuietComfort Headhpones and their features attractive with this discount? Let us know in the comments. Likewise, share with us if you want to see more headphones deals.