Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are Very Recommendable at 29% Off

If you're planning to upgrade your wireless earbuds at the start of the year, there's now a great chance to do so. Bose's popular and powerful QuietComfort Earbuds II dropped to their lowest price of $199 as part of an ongoing clearance sale from Amazon. This means you get to take home a huge $80 off (29 percent) their regular price.

As for the variant, you can pick from the black or white colorway while the gray, however, is at its original price. Regardless, the color of the earbuds will match their charging case.

Affiliate offer Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are unbeatable at this price

Bose's headphones are always recommendable for their exceptional sound quality and effective noise-cancelling capabilities. This holds true for the QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which are proven in our review. Even so, they become a more compelling purchase as they're now cheaper than before.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 have a stylish yet comfortable form, plus hey securely snug on ears with replaceable ear tips. There is also an IPX4 water resistance, which should be enough to withstand sweat and splashes during workouts. Meanwhile, the earbuds come with responsive and intuitive touch sensitive controls.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 have up to 24 hours of battery life together with the charging case. / © NextPit

More importantly, the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are some of the best in-ear headphones that deliver the clearest and powerful sound quality. You can enhance the output further by tuning the equalizer and personalizing to your audio preferences. At the same time, the ANC level is just phenomenal for their size and we praised the versatile transparency mode.

Our only notable gripe with the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is the average battery life, which up to 24 hours with the case at best. However, this can be compensated by a quick charging function.

What do you think of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2's design? Are the headphones a good fit for your exercises or daily commute? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.