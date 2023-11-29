Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, World's Best ANC Buds, Get $80 Off

Bose is no stranger to making great and high-quality headphones . In fact, they have some of the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds today. If you happen on getting their Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II or 2nd gen in-ears, the set is now at a record-low price of $199 on major retailers.

The deal slashes $80 off the usual price of the QuietComfort Eabuds 2 at $279, which translates to a solid 29 percent saving as well. You can pick the earbuds in white that we tested or in black or blue, with all colors having the same discount from Amazon and Best Buy.

Why the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are popular ANC in-ear headphones to buy

Although the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 (review) are already a year old now, they're still the preferred noise-canceling headphones, for good reason. The buds boast incredible noise-cancelling performance and are easily considered among the top. This is delivered by a total of eight microphones along with Bose's proprietary ANC system.

There is also a feature for users to create personalized ANC profiles to suit different listening needs. In addition, the transparency mode called Aware Mode effectively filters out noises and allows some at reduced volume. If you prefer mixing the ambient sound with the ANC function, it is possible and can be done via the intuitive mobile app.

Like with many premium earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 produce exceptional sound quality. The bass is powerful and penetrating, and there is a good amount of treble and well-balanced instruments. The only major gripe in audio is that the buds lack support for hi-fi Bluetooth codecs. You are stuck with SBC and AAC, but the two are more than enough for most.

In terms of design, the Earbuds 2 have a stem-based look, but this still makes the buds discreet when worn. The ear tips are replaceable with different sizes for a snug fit, and the retaining fins nicely add extra grip. An IPX4 certification means the earbuds can withstand water splashes and some rain.

Between charges, Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 last up to 6 hours with the earphones and up to 24 hours combined with the charging case, which is average at best. There is no problem charging the case as there is a quick charging function via a USB-C connector.

Are you looking to snag a pair of headphones? What do you think of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 at this rate? Shoot us with your answers in the comments, we're interested in hearing those.