Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are shockingly small but powerful

Bose has officially announced the new QuietComfort Earbuds II in-ear noise cancelling headphones . As revealed by leaked images last month, the pair of earbuds are shockingly smaller in form while featuring a longer battery life – and twice the amount of microphones.

Bose has acknowledged how bulky and cumbersome their first gen earbuds were. That's why this year's QuietComfort Earbuds II TWS are drastically reduced in size and weight. According to Bose these water resistant in-ears are a third smaller compared to the older model. Moreover, the company has also introduced a two-piece ear tip design with the addition of outer stability bands for improved fitting.

Alongside the redesigned buds, Bose is debuting their Custom Tune feature with the QuietComfort Earbuds II. The technology is based on the brand's Sound Control for hearing aids. The feature works first by learning the user's unique ear canal structure before automatically adjusting the noise cancellation level and audio output. Bose adds that the process only takes half a second and it is enabled every time you plug in the earbuds.

Bose introduces Custome Tune on their QuietComfort Earbuds II wireless earbuds. / © Bose

Another major change present on Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II is in regards with noise cancellation. The number of microphones is doubled with each bud carrying four microphones utilized in voice calling and ANC. Like on the previous version, Aware Mode is available which intelligently manages volume and noise blocking functions.

Battery life and pricing of QuietComfort Earbuds II TWS

Battery life of the headphones is rated six hours. This is the same rating as the original QuietComfort. The charging case will grant you three additional recharges for a total of 24 hours playback. Overall, it's comparable to Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Buds Pro 2 we've reviewed.

All these improvements equate to a small price hike for Bose. The QuietComfort Earbuds II in black or white retail for $299, which is $20 more than the launch price of its predecessor. Pre-orders are already open both from the official store of Bose and Amazon.

How do you like your in-ears: with a stem or completely round? Hit us up with your answers in the comment section.