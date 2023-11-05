Hot topics

Bluetti's New AC2A is a Perfect Tiny Power Station at $179 (30% Off)

Bluetti AC2C portable power station best offer price
© Bluetti
Power stations always serve their purpose as reliable backup generators. But among the most offered in the market are unwieldy and heavy that could be a burden during transport. So, if you're looking for a lightweight entry, Bluetti has just launched the EC2A as its most compact entry yet, and surprisingly offered at an introductory price of $179 (30 percent off).

This deal translates to $80 less than the usual price of the Bluetti EC2A at $249. And you can pick it up from Amazon or the official Bluetti's store by applying the given coupon codes before checkout.

Why the Bluetti AC2A could be a perfect compact power station

The Bluetti AC2A is considerably an upgrade to the popular EB3A in features, though the battery capacity is slightly reduced to 204 Wh to make way for an even tinier and lighter power cube build. Weighing 7.9 lbs (3.6 kg) and having a pint-sized shape, the AC2A is easy to haul or stow in backpacks that is also helped by the ergonomic handle.

Like with pricier Bluetti power stations and UPS, EC2A uses LiFePO4 or lithium iron phosphate for long-lasting cell health. Bluetti says the station retains 80 percent of its actual capacity after more than 3,000 charge cycles, which should see it running for more than 10 years.

Bluetti AC2C Portable Power Station
Bluetti's AC2C comes with fast charging via AC and can be charged via solar panels or from a car supply. / © Bluetti

In terms of actually powering up devices, the 204 Wh cell can fully juice up a smartphone more than a dozen times or continuously energize a mini fridge for 2 hours through the AC socket. There is also support for 600 watts output for high-powered appliances along with managing the station and plugged devices through the mobile app.

You can charge the Bluetti EC2A instantly since it has a quick charging feature that fully replenishes its cells for around an hour. At the same time, it can be charged using Bluetti's solar panels or completely transform it into a solar generator-like unit when you're out in the middle of nowhere with no access to wall outlets.

If you're serious about securing the savings, you might want to act fast as the deal might only run for a few days or so. Likewise, please let us know what do you think of the Bluetti AC2C as a compact power station? 

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
