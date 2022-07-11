Beyerdynamics Free Byrd: True wireless earbuds with ANC for $249

Beyerdynamics, a German brand that's been making audio products for almost a century, has launched Free Byrd (not the song!) TWS. The venerable company's premium headphones are the first compact true wireless earbuds with a noise cancelling feature.

TL;DR

Beyerdynamics launched its first true wireless headphones with ANC.

The Free Byrd earbuds feature both transparency and noise cancelling.

Beyerdynamics Free Byrd will retail for $249.

Free Byrd features and codecs

The Free Byrd headphones boast a small form factor while fitting 10 mm audio drivers. It enables 10 to 22,000 Hz frequency response. A low latency option is available for gamers and streamers. Additionally, the Free Byrd earbuds get IPX4 water resistance and Qualcomm's custom dual microphone technology.

In terms of codecs, the wireless earphones support Bluetooth 5.2 with compatibility to adaptive aptX, AAC, and SBC. Similar to the ANC-ready Mifo S Sport we reviewed recently, users can take advantage of the transparency mode. It can be enabled through a simple touch gesture on the earbud, which is very handy when you're in public places. There's also an LED lighting system on each bud.

Beyerdynamics Free Byrd headphones are available in grey/white and black color options / © Beyerdynamics

Battery life of the buds are rated at 11 hours of usage, longer than the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 that retails for the same price. It can be extended up to 30 hours using the case. Both USB-C and Qi wireless charging are supported.

As for the smart features, the ANC headphones are compatible with Google Fast Pair. Exclusive for Android, it allows you to locate or ring the Free Byrd. Apple's Siri and Amazon Alexa assistants also work with the device. Lastly, the Mosayc section of MIY app lets you create individual hearing profiles that are then synced to Free Byrd.

Pricing and availability of Free Byrd

There will be black and grey color schemes available. For the pricing, the Beyerdynamics Free Byrd retail for $240 in the States. The brand is throwing in silicone and foam ear tips with varying sizes for every retail package.

Which TWS design do you prefer: stem-based or rounded? Let us know in the comment section.