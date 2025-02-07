A new malware has been discovered in the Apple and Google App Stores that combs through your photo gallery and extracts what it thinks is important information. For iPhone users, this is the first time such malware was distributed in the App Store.

It does not help that smartphones are the primary computer for many users today. Just about the majority of everyday activities are performed over an Android phone or iPhone. It's not uncommon for important details to be saved in a screenshot in the photo gallery. This poses a huge danger should an app be able to scan your photo gallery and obtain sensitive information, which is precisely how the malware discovered by Kaspersky took advantage of. It was discovered in apps available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, affecting both iOS and Android-powered devices.

Attention iPhone and Android users: Apps Do Scan Your Photo Gallery

As MacRumors wrote while referencing the security experts' report, the malware known as "SparkCat" uses an OCR scanner to examine your photos. This text recognition software is primarily looking for recovery phrases for crypto wallets. These can be used to access the user's Bitcoin and other similar e-wallets.

Once the malware detects a corresponding screenshot, a specific code is sent to the attackers. According to Kaspersky, however, it is not only crypto owners who are at risk, as this scanner also looks for passwords.

To gain access to your photo gallery, a compromised app still has to ask you for permission to access it. You should, therefore, pay close attention to which apps are given such permission. Kaspersky also advises you not to keep any photos or screenshots in your library that contain passwords.

No Longer just the PC and Android are Affected: Malware is now in Apple's App Store

Kaspersky mentioned the malware has been wreaking havoc since March 2024 thereabouts. Similar software was discovered on PCs and Android devices back in 2023. The infected apps were downloaded more than 242,000 times over the Play Store. The discovery of such a "thief" in Apple's App Store has previously been unheard of. Affected apps include ComeCome, WeTink, ChatAi, and AnyGPT.

According to the report, users in Europe and Asia are among the primary targets. In an update dated February 6, the security experts also mentioned Apple has since removed the compromised apps.