The best space exploration games for Android and iOS smartphones!

Space has always been a fascinating place, an infinite and majestic expanse that extends far beyond our visual capacity. It is the subject of scientific analysis, philosophical discussions, narrative works but also the scenario of many video games animated by spaceships with laser guns, alien populations ready to invade the earth, and unexplored galaxies all to be discovered. The Google Play Store also offers plenty of space-based games, from strategy games to clandestine galaxy races, and in this article, we list the best space exploration games for Android!

Green the planet: give new life to an extinct planet How the hell do you play? This will be the first question that will flash in your brain when you open Green the Planet, a pixelated sci-fi adventure available for free on the Google Play Store. The aim of the game is to grow grass on a lifeless planet by collecting and transforming the energy of comets with a decomposer, making strange objects rain from asteroids flying over the planet, and building more and more tools to accelerate the process. The game is absurd but for some strange reason manages to capture my attention: it might be the graphics of the 90s or the hypnotic music or the fact that it is one of the most original space video games for Android on the entire Play Store.

MARVEL Contest of Champions: a Cosmic Fighter This game is also set in space and features superheroes and villains from Marvel. What you have to do is take part in the great cosmic battle by creating a winning team to get the title of Champion of the Marvel Champions! MARVEL Challenge of Champions is an excellent fighting game where you can test your strategic and management skills. Putting together the winning team and improving your champions won't be hard! Get ready to explore new mission maps and gain relationship-based synergy bonuses. A true Marvel-style adventure awaits you in space!

N.O.V.A. Legacy Many people regard N.O.V.A. Legacy as the best sci-fi game currently available for Android. While many would question that claim, what it does offer is smooth gameplay, excellent graphics, and very good story-telling. You may take some time to get used to the controls - but there is definitely good reason that N.O.V.A. Legacy has managed to rake up more than 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Do note that this is, in effect, a third-person shooter that you can play in campaign mode as well as multiplayer mode.

Gravity Rider: Extreme Balance Space Bike Racing This one might be a controversial entry - but I am adding this to the list anyway because of the good graphics. Detractors may say this is just an arcade game masquerading as a sci-fi game. In my opinion, Gravity Rider has managed to straddle both these genres pretty well. One major gripe I had with the game is that the actual playtime lasts hardly 20 or 30 seconds, and the rest of the time is spent on cashing awards and upgrading your vehicle. Still, I loved playing the game and that reason alone warrants it to be on this list!

Space Marshals 2 Space Marshals 2 is a tactical Combat & Stealth action game with its locales set in outer space. There are several modes you can play the game in; including tactical combat, stealth, and load-out & gear. The graphics are great but the controls will take you some time getting used to. There are 20 different missions to chose from and 70 weapons at your disposal. Definitely worth a look at in my opinion!

Shadowgun Legends I downloaded Shadowgun Legends with very low expectations as a longtime Call of Duty fan. But this game blew me away with its graphics and engaging gameplay. The social interactions that you get to make in-between missions are fun and except for some expensive in-app purchases, I have very little to complain!