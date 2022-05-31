The best Samsung tablet accessories in 2022

A Samsung case, an S Pen or a keyboard for your tablet. Many of these accessories exist to simplify your life, improve your performance or simply offer protection for your Galaxy Tab. In this buying guide, we will advise you the best accessories for your Samsung tablet from the Galaxy Tab A series to the Galaxy Tab S .

The best accessories for your Samsung tablet

We weren't able to review all these products, but we did analyze the technical specifications and compared the different options available to present you with the best accessories for your Samsung tablet.

Just like Apple iPads, Samsung tablets are no slouch when it comes to accessories. Whether it is styluses pen, leather or cover cases, fast chargers or even car mounts, Samsung and accessory manufacturers have gone to great lengths to convince you to get one. Whether it is through an affordable price or by sheer usefulness, we have sorted them out.

Jump to:

What should you look for in your Samsung tablet accessories?

If you've recently purchased a Galaxy Tab S7, S8, A7 or A8 and you're not sure how to choose the right accessory, here's what to look for before you check out.

Usefulness

This is the most important question to ask yourself. What do you need these accessories for? If you're going on an adventure or leaving your Samsung tablet with your child, you'll want to invest in a good, sturdy, flexible case. If you're using your Samsung tablet for work, you'll want to consider a case that has a keyboard and stand.

Compatibility

It may sound silly, but checking the compatibility of your products is essential before any purchase. You don't want to end up with a case that is twice as big and won't fit your Samsung tablet! Samsung hasn't made many changes to the design of its Galaxy Tab S devices. So there will be very few differences between the accessories dedicated to the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S8.

On the other hand, the modification of the lens on the Galaxy Tab A8 may cause a problem on the compatibility side with the Galaxy Tab A7 accessories, so you'll have to look at this compatibility in detail, especially if you're looking for a case for your Samsung tablet.

The price

Then there's the price. How much money are you willing to spend to simplify your life, pimp or just protect your tablet? Yes, third-party accessories cost a lot less than the original ones, but you get what you pay for.

Some features may not be as effective as with products designed by and for Samsung, and quality may be lacking, so before you start looking for accessories for your Samsung tablet, decide on a budget and balance it with the features you want.

The best screen protectors for your Samsung tablet

The best screen protectors for Galaxy Tab

Sparin tempered glass for Galaxy Tab A

Sparin tempered glass for Galaxy Tab A / © Amazon

Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 inches, the high-transparency tempered glass allows you to retain the original visual experiences of your Samsung tablet device. According to Saprin, this screen protector would be anti-scratch is 3 times stronger than other plastic screen protectors.

SPARIN tempered glass for the Galaxy Tab S8 and S7

Measuring a measly 0.3mm thin, it does not affect the sensitivity of the S-Pen and Multi-Touch capabilities of your Galaxy Tab S7 and S8. You will be able to work with full precision and responsiveness while having the peace of mind that the 9H hardness tempered glass screen protector will prevent your screen from experiencing any unintentional scratches.

The best Samsung tablet cases

Soke Galaxy Tab S8 stand

Soke Galaxy Tab S8 case / © Amazon

Specially designed for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, it offers S-Pen wireless charging support and comes with full protection and a secure closure thanks to the hard polycarbonate back shell that shrugs off shocks, drops, and impacts. The magnetic closure makes it easy and safe to snap on and off.

Gerutek case for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S7

Gerutek shell for Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S7 / © Gerutek

The hard polycarbonate case promises optimal protection and comes with an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap and a base for the tablet's stylus.On the back of the case, you will find a holder to keep your Samsung tablet in hand, and underneath it, a stand that will keep your tablet upright or horizontal on your desk.

The best keyboard cases for your Samsung tablet

Fintie keyboard for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Fintie Keyboard for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. / © Finitie

The Finiie Bluetooth Keyboard will protect your Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5' tablet with its cover. It magnetizes to the included pouch and is capable of operating at a transmission distance of 10 meters.

Sengbirch backlit keyboard for Galaxy Tab S7 and S8

Sengbirch backlit keyboard for Galaxy Tab S7 and S8 / © Sengbrich

Sengbirch's Bluetooth keyboard can also be easily removed for remote use, has an S-Pen cradle and offers seven different colors for its backlight function.

The best chargers for your Samsung tablet

Unfortunately for wireless enthusiasts, Samsung tablets don't support this technology yet, so you'll have to charge your Galaxy Tab by cable. It is much faster that way!

The Samsung USB-C wired charger

Samsung charger / © Samsung

This is the essential charger that will be used for all your Samsung products which are recharged via USB-C. The wired and fast charger from Samsung will be useful under all circumstances.

SooPii Mega Charging Station

SooPii charging station / © SooPii

The SooPii charging station, which can support 6 devices with a total power of 40W, will allow you to charge your smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices quickly and at the same time. It's the office "must have" to have if your colleagues are always running out of battery!

The best styluses for your Samsung tablet

The S-Pen for your Samsung Galaxy Tab

S-Pen by Samsung / © Samsung

The Samsung S-Pen is a great accessory for your Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and especially your Galaxy Tab S7 and S8. The Samsung stylus offers several shortcuts and features, remains well hidden and is very useful to optimize your user experience on either smartphone or tablet.

The universal stylus at a low price

Jsdoin Pen / © Jsdoin

The OASO stylus is a universal stylus which you can use on your Samsung tablet, but also on other Android or iOS devices. Unfortunately, it will not integrate the functions of the S-Pen, but its design is close to the original. For around $12, it will delight those who indugle in plenty of digital drawings and annotations.

The best USB-C hubs for your Samsung tablet

Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C hub

Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C hub. / © Ugreen

With its HDMI port, trio of USB sockets, SD and Micro SD card reader, the Ugreen USB-C hub will delight the ultra-connected Galaxy Tab user. At NexPit, we love the HDMI connection that allows you to display your work or games on a secondary monitor. The hub is also compatible with other devices like the latest iPad Pro and MacBook.

Anker PowerExpand for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S8

Anker USB-C hub. / © Anker

The Anker PowerExpand has an HDMI connection, a USB and USB-C connection, an SD card reader and a Micro SD reader as well as a headphone jack. The added bonus is that this hub attaches directly to your Samsung tablet. It is also compatible with other devices such as the latest iPad Pro and Macbook. That's how it looks, but we can confirm that it is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S8.

The best stands for your Samsung tablet

The best desktop stands

Moko tablet support cushion

Moko support cushion. / © Moko

If you want to spend some quality time with your tablet, then the Moko stand is for you. It has small pockets on both sides to easily store accessories like headphones, a charging cable, or the S-Pen. If you don't have a desk, your tablet will find a cozy nest on your lap.

Yutao folding stand for tablet and smartphone

YUTAO tablet stand. / © Amazon

This tablet stand has the advantage of being able to be folded and placed in any pocket or backpack. It is compact and does not take up much space, which makes it practical when traveling. This universal holder fits 7" to 13" tablets of this tablet stand is adjustable (125-165mm) and allows rotation up to 200 degrees.

The best car mounts

Ohlpro car mount

OHLPRO Universal car mount. / © Amazon

If you don't have a Tesla, that's okay. This OHLPRO Universal car mount will rejuvenate the dashboard of your old Megane. You can attach your Samsung tablet and any smartphone so that you don't get lost on the road or simply watch a show while waiting for your kids to get out of school.

AHK holder for your passengers

AHK headrest stand. / © Amazon

The AHK headrest stand is ideal if you want to keep your passengers busy with a movie on your tablet during a long trip. It can be quickly attached to the front headrest of your car and allows up to 360° rotation.

What accessory do you think is essential? What would you like manufacturers to manufacture to make your life easier on the Galaxy Tab?