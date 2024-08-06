Which Roborock robotic vacuum cleaner is the best? With the Roborock S8 and Qrevo series, Roborock offers powerful robotic vacuum cleaners at different prices. The differences between these models range from suction power and built-in vacuuming technologies to functions of the docking station. In this article, nextpit shows the differences between the Roborock robotic vacuum cleaner series and which model with mopping capability from Roborock is the best.

The best Roborock robotic vacuum cleaners reviewed and compared

The winner: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is a high-quality robotic vacuum cleaner with a very stylish docking station. / © nextpit

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the best Roborock robotic vacuum cleaner around right now. Even more spectacular are the technical innovations that Roborock has packed into the new high-end smart appliance. A brush arm and a mini mop on the right that moves in tandem with the travel direction certainly helps the vibrating mop plate, especially when cleaning corners.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra review

Its LiDAR navigation is flawless. The S8 MaxV Ultra also boasts an RGB camera, allowing you to let the robotic vacuum cleaner patrol your four walls thanks to the surveillance camera function. The docking station also has plenty to offer: The mopping equipment is thoroughly rinsed with hot water at 60-degrees after cleaning and then dried using heated air at 60-degrees. There is also a container to hold some cleaning solution in the compartment next to the dust bag.

It is nice to see Roborock did not increase the price of this robotic vacuum cleaner with mopping function compared to last year's flagship model. The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra costs $1,799 based on its recommended retail price

Best alternative: Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

Even after one year, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is one of the best robotic vacuum cleaners with mopping function you can find on the market. / © nextpit

The best alternative you can get right now is the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. Even though this all-rounder was launched in 2023, the robotic vacuum cleaner is not outdated by any means. Its suction power is remarkable regardless of which surface it is vacuuming. The mopping result also leaves nothing to be desired. What's more, this all-rounder navigated its way around our test area without any problems. In addition to LiDAR navigation, the smart appliance also has an RGB camera with a surveillance camera function.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra review

The Roborock app almost overflows with functions for the smart appliance. What's practical in the Roborock app is how it displays obstacles as symbols. The all-in-one docking station also makes the robotic vacuum cleaner low maintenance. The mopping plate is washed and then dried here. There is also a self-emptying function for greater convenience. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra costs $1,599.99 (RRP). In the meantime, the robotic vacuum cleaner with mopping function has been on offer more often these days, so keep an eye out for offers on Amazon Prime Days or Black Friday.

Best suc-$1,500 robotic vacuum cleaner: Roborock Q Revo MaxV

The docking station offers countless functions and also looks very stylish. / © nextpit

If you want to save some money while maintaining a reasonably clean house or office, the Q Revo MaxV Ultra is your choice. This robotic vacuum cleaner has two rotating mop pads. The special feature of this model? Roborock installed an extendable mop that moves along the travel direction. The technology works great as the mopping results in corners are first-class. In addition to its great mopping power, the robotic vacuum cleaner offers additional advantages such as an impressive suction power is impressive. On top of this, the Q Revo MaxV Ultra is a quieter model compared to other models within its price range.

Roborock Q Revo MaxV review

The docking station offers countless cleaning functions for the smart appliance. Here, the mop pads are rinsed, dried, and the dust is emptied to its dust container automatically. The Roborock app contains a wide range of options for the Q Revo MaxV. Differences with the top Roborock models are minimal. The Roborock Q Revo MaxV costs $1,399 a pop based on its recommended retail price.

S-series Roborock robotic vacuum cleaners at a glance

MaxV-Ultra Model Max-Ultra Model Pro-Ultra Model Product Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Roborock S8 Max Ultra Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Picture Suction power 10.000 Pa 8.000 Pa 6.000 Pa Wiping frequency 4.000/min 4.000/min 3.000/min Navigation technology Reactive AI 2.0 Reactive 3D Reactive 3D Extendable side brush ✅ ✅ ❌ Cleaning temperature mop 60°C 60°C 45°C Drying temperature mop 60°C 60°C Room temperature Space for cleaning products in the station ✅ ✅ ❌ Robovac dimensions 35,3 x 35,0 x 10,3 cm 35,3 x 35,0 x 9,65 cm 35,3 x 35,0 x 9,65 cm Base stations dimensions 41,9 x 40,9 x 47,0 cm 41,9 x 40,9 x 47,0 cm 45,0 x 51,4 x 42,6 cm

Roborock's S-series of robotic vacuum cleaners with mopping function is the flagship range you want to check out. Even if we are not talking about the cheapest appliances here, you get top notch quality regardless of the model. The available models on the market do not differ in terms of suction power and mopping process.

Models in the S series have a vibrating mop plate for mopping purposes. Ever since the S8 MaxV Ultra, there has been a model with a mini mop on the right that moves in the same direction as it is traveling to achieve the same outstanding cleaning performance in corners.

Also read: How to maintain your robotic vacuum cleaner with mopping function

The docking stations from the S8 Pro Ultra upwards offer a wide range of automated processes with the option to select "off-peak charging" via the Roborock app. In addition, the voice assistant "Rocky" helps with the use of the smart appliance. Since the S8 MaxV Ultra was released, there have been models that boast of the automatic dispensation of cleaning solution.

Q-series Roborock robotic vacuum cleaners at a glance

The Q-series Roborock robotic vacuum cleaners offer models across several price categories. Compared to the S-series, you will have to pay less for them but do expect to temper your expectations in certain performance areas. This begins with the suction power: The Roborock Q Revo MaxV has a suction power of 7,000 Pa, while the latest S8 models have a suction power of up to 10,000 Pa. To match the performance of the S8 devices with Qrevo models, we recommend you take a look at nextpit's tips on improving the cleaning results of your robotic vacuum cleaner.

There are also differences in the individual components: While the S8 series has a DuoRoller brush, the Q series only has a single solid rubber brush. You won't find a vibrating mopping plate in the Qrevo models. Rather, Roborock relies on rotating mop pads in the Qrevo series. Since the Qrevo MaxV, models with a retractable mop have been released.

Time to compare: The best robotic vacuum cleaners with mopping function reviewed

Which Roborock robotic vacuum cleaner appeals to you most? How has your experience with Roborock products been? Let us know in the comments!

This article was updated on August 5, 2024. Existing comments may therefore be irrelevant in light of the new update.