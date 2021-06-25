The best FPS and TPS games on Android and iOS
First Person Shooters (FPS) are among one of the most popular game genres of all across different platforms. Having said that, it comes as no surprise at all to see numerous "shooting games" or FPS titles being made available for both Android and iOS platforms. We would like to share what we think are the best FPS titles on this list.
As long as computer games are in existence, you can be sure that there will be trigger-happy people who would want nothing better than to shoot at something. The FPS genre is one of the most popular genres for both game consoles and computers, which makes it unsurprising to see that iOS and Android devices have jumped on board this bandwagon with much pizzazz.
NextPit's gaming paradise
|The best mobile games for Android & iOS
|Offline games
|Multiplayer games
|Best graphics
|Best emulators
|Best tablet games
|Free games
|Best FPS games
|Adventure games
|RPG Games
|Strategy games
|Split-screen games (a work in progress )
|The best gaming smartphones
|What does gaming mode bring to your mobile phone?
It is a no-brainer then for us to recommend the following games under the FPS genre that are really worth checking out and yet do not cost you an arm and a leg. It is therefore logical for these "best FPS titles" to be selected based on our personal preference, making this a subjective list. If you have any other favorites and think they should definitely have made it to the list, please let us know. Without much further ado, here are the FPS titles that we would like to recommend for you to blast away:
Jump straight to the following:
- Into the Dead 2
- Shadowgun War Games
- Critical Ops
- Call of Duty Mobile
- PUBG Mobile
- Fortnite
- Doom: The classic
- Dead Effect 2: Eerily beautiful
- Nova Legacy: Kill the aliens!
- Blitz Brigade: Multiplayer fun
- Modern Combat 5: For Call of Duty fans
- Hitman Sniper: Snipers would love this
- Deer Hunter Classic: Prowling around with your smartphone
- Shadowgun Legends: Brings back memories of Halo
- Dead Trigger 2: Save the world from a zombie apocalypse
- Unkilled: Dead Trigger 3 much?
- Modern Strike: For those who love clan-based titles
Into the Dead 2
If endless runners and FPS titles were to be merged, then the result would most probably be the "Into the Dead" series with zombies all around. The game's atmosphere itself is creepy and fast-paced, which means you can never let your guard down at all times.
Of course, throughout the game, there are also other items that you need to take care of in order to survive, such as picking up conveniently scattered ammunition, health, and other essential items. Do make sure you are agile enough to avoid being attacked while taking down a zombie pack.
- 4.4 stars on Google Play / 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Shadowgun War Games
Madfinger Games' Shadowgun War Games is yet another FPS title that will deliver plenty of multiplayer mayhem. We are talking about 5 vs 5 battles here, with a slew of game modes to choose from. There are challenging multiplayer maps for you to indulge in, where you can settle for the more strategic Capture the Flag game mode or immerse yourself in team deathmatches.
Shadowgun War Games is visually and technically one of the best FPS titles on Android (and of course, it is also available for iOS). Madfinger Games knows how to develop such games with finesse, so you can't go wrong with this shooter.
- 4.1 stars on Google Play / 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Critical Ops
Critical Ops is a multiplayer FPS title for Android that has remained very popular for years now. This is an army-based shooter that is filled with terrorists to kill with extreme prejudice.
While this is a welcome game to own on your smartphone, do take note that in-game purchases are available in order to boost your experience, where most of it is spent mostly on visual upgrades without any tactical advantage working in your favour.
- 4.2 stars on Google Play / 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Call of Duty Mobile
Activision hired PUBG developer Tencent to develop a mobile adaptation of Call of Duty. It makes perfect sense then to name this Call of Duty: Mobile which also boasts the mandatory Battle Royale mode that can be unlocked after just a few rounds.
In all fairness, Bluetooth controllers are not supported, never mind the fact that initial reviews do not give glowing reports about the gameplay. While the game is totally free, there are in-app purchases that offer tactical advantages.
- 4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
PUBG Mobile
All of you would most probably have heard of PUBG. In the meantime, the well-known battle royale game has long featured a first-person mode. The principle, of course, remained the same: there are 100 players who have landed on an island that contains a virtually limitless amount of loot.
The play zone will get smaller and smaller over time, which increases chance encounters with other opponents. Those who do not make it into the circle in time would lose. It is no wonder then that PUBG was voted as the best Android game of 2018 in our poll.
Since summer 2019, PUBG Mobile has been made available in a lite version to cater to mid-range smartphones, and this move effectively expanded the target audience of this super hit.
Unfortunately, the graphics are not as good as the PC version which you will definitely enjoy over a large monitor, but the Lite version does serve its purpose - as the game runs without any performance issues on mid-range smartphones. It is easy to use and most of the elements have been converted over to the mobile world.
- 4.3 stars on Google Play (Lite version: 4.2 stars) / 4.2 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free
- In-app purchases: Yes
Fortnite: Banned from app stores
With the Android version of Fortnite, you can always carry the popular battle royale game with you so that it is all too easy to get started anytime, anywhere. Of course, the gaming experience on the PC still unbeatable as nothing comes close to it (I'm of the PC master race persuasion when it comes to gaming).
However, there are still numerous occasions when you can't get anywhere close to a PC, which means you can play while sitting on the balcony or lying in bed.
- Price: Free
- In-app purchases: Yes
You would have surely noticed the drama between Epic Games, Apple, and Google. You will no longer be able to find Fortnite in the respective app stores. While iOS fans currently have no recourse, Android fans can still download the game directly from Epic Games.
Download Fortnite for Android Download Fortnite for iOS
- Download Fortnite for Android from Epic Games
Doom: The classic FPS
I guess no self-respective list would miss out on Doom, the classic among first-person shooters. The game was first released for MS-DOS in December 1993, where the first mobile version was released so much later in 2009. This means the game has been available on Android for some time now.
The Thy Flesh Consumed expansion (Episode IV) is also included for the anniversary version. This is a must-have title for fans of the classic. Just in case you cannot get enough of it, there is always Doom II for you to indulge in!
- 4.6 stars on Google Play / 3.7 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: $4.99
- In-app purchases: No
Dead Effect 2: Eerily beautiful
Dead Effect was a very good FPS title for Android when it first hit the market, and Dead Effect 2 trumps it in every way upon debuting. Not only did the graphics turn out to be a whole lot nicer, you instantly felt pulled into the game. The carefully crafted interior and the eerily scary zombies look really good.
The game also became more extensive, with always something new to discover and collect. The number of weapons, armour, and gadget improvements also increased significantly.
- 4.3 stars on Google Play / 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
N.O.V.A. Legacy: Kill the aliens!
N.O.V.A. Legacy is based on the first installment of N.O.V.A., but this time around, it comes with pimped-up 3D graphics in this remastered version. You must fight the enemy hordes of the Colonial Administration and survive. Much of this game will bring back fond memories of weapons used in games like Halo or Crysis.
If you are looking for a challenge with other players, you will find several multiplayer options to indulge in here, including a team deathmatch. But there is also an offline mode to dabble with. You can also collect various bonuses to improve your equipment over time.
- 4.1 stars on Google Play, 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Blitz Brigade: Multiplayer fun
If there is a “The Best Alternatives to Team Fortress” article, then Blitz Brigade would rightfully occupy its place at the top. This Android FPS does not only pay homage to Valve's FPS title, but it also makes use of similar gameplay.
As a result, you play a specialist role (soldier, artillery, medic, sniper, camouflage unit) while competing in wild battles against several opponents in order to fulfill certain mission objectives. The multiplayer matches are fast and furious, being as varied as in Team Fortress 2, while you indulge in a very extensive arsenal of weapons.
In all fairness, we have to point out here that the ratings of the Android version have plummeted recently. It was once criticized that it has become much more difficult to survive against players who paid their way through compared to those without any in-app purchases. Most recent 1-star ratings were related to the fact that players were banned for no reason.
- 3.9 stars on Google Play, 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Modern Combat 5: For Call of Duty fans
It looks like Call of Duty, it has similar gameplay to Call of Duty gameplay, but it's not Call of Duty! Modern Combat 5: Blackout for Android works best for high-end smartphones, but that doesn't it is not playable on mid-range devices. Above all, the fairly detailed graphics are impressive, but fans of first-person shooters shouldn't expect too much from the mission design and story.
Once again, evil terrorists are threatening the free world and as a brave super-soldier, you simply cannot allow such threats to be realized. Hence, our hero goes into battle with a large arsenal of weapons and shoots everything that moves. The jobs are mostly "go there and do all" missions, but it never gets really boring, with each success motivating you to unlock new improvements. There is also a lot of action in multiplayer mode, too.
- 4.2 stars on Google Play, 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Hitman Sniper: For snipers
Agent 47 already made a very good impression of himself on Android with Hitman GO. In Hitman Sniper, Square Enix added a first-person shooter game into their stable. As the name suggests, the focus is mainly on the sniper rifle getting the job done.
As a professional killer, you lie in wait patiently to take out certain targets with different mission objectives. Wildly firing away almost never leads to success, but every shot should be carefully considered and hit the bull's eye (head!) if possible. There are many varied missions to keep you hooked, with additional rifles to be unlocked as you progress in the game. The game currently retails for $0.99.
- 4.4 stars on Google Play, 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: $0.99
- In-app purchases: Yes
Deer Hunter Classic: On the prowl with your smartphone
Deer Hunter is the nightmare of every animal rights activist and those who never got over the death of Bambi's mother. As the title suggests, the player goes on a hunt in this FPS title for Android. You do not get to blast zombies or soldiers on the battlefield, but pit your wits against the likes of deer, bears, and other animals. There is a large number of rifles to choose from, where they can be individually upgraded.
This first-person shooter for Android will appeal to hobbyist hunters and fans of the well-known hunting simulation, Cabela's Dangerous Hunts. As with Activision's long-lasting hunting simulation, the player in this Android title will sometimes encounter very aggressive animals that do not intend to end up mounted on a wall as a decorative piece.
- 4.4 stars on Google Play, 4.0 stars on the Apple App Store
- Updated: January 2019
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Shadowgun Legends: Halo-like feel on your smartphone
Like the following two games, Shadwogun Legends hails from Madfinger Games. This time around, it is not about zombies, but Shadowgun Legends is laid out in a futuristic scenario and is reminiscent of classics like Destiny and Halo.
You can equip your "Shadowgun" with all kinds of weapons and protective shields. Of course, skins ensure that you can differentiate yourself from other players. The gameplay is solid enough to sustain you, and there are both single-player modes and multiplayer battles to choose from.
- 4.3 stars on Google Play, 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Dead Trigger 2: Save the world from zombies!
As with its predecessor, the protagonist once again fights against slow as well as nimble undead in this FPS title. Since friendly persuasion does nothing against enemies in Dead Trigger 2, there is a very large arsenal available that offers pretty much everything to keep a zombie hunter happy.
There is another innovation in the missions department. Instead of just shooting at everything that moves, the player can also keep an eye out for specialists in this Android FPS. The sound effects are also worth noting here, especially when the disgusting zombie noises create a tense atmosphere.
- 4.5 stars on Google Play, 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Unkilled: Dead Trigger 3?
Unkilled comes from the developers of Dead Trigger 2. Of course, it is all about zombies yet again. This time, the undead has attacked New York and in order to keep the city safe from zombies, you will have to choose one out of five characters and get to the cause behind the plague. The graphics look even better here, and if you feel like it, you can even control the game using a gamepad.
In Unkilled, there are many ways to personalize your appearance and weapons. In general, you have access to more than 40 weapons across five classes - and there is a PvP multiplayer mode as well as various bosses to contend with.
- 4.5 stars on Google Play, 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
Modern Strike: For those who love clan-based games
Modern Strike - the name is of course, reminiscent of a classic. Here too, it is a struggle between good and evil. There are eight different modes for single and multiplayer games with the inclusion of extras such as skins and weapons, with more than 70 different kinds to choose from.
There is even a clan system, including regular tournaments. It is also interesting that, according to the developer Azur, Modern Strike also runs smoothly on less powerful smartphones without compromising on the graphics.
- 4.4 stars on Google Play, 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store
- Price: Free, contains advertising
- In-app purchases: Yes
What is your favorite FPS title? Do you have any other tips for us and other readers? Share your recommendations in the comments!
This article was completely revised in June 2021. Older comments can therefore sound out of context when read.
1 Comment
Call of Duty: Mobile I will try this game.