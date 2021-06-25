The best FPS and TPS games on Android and iOS

First Person Shooters (FPS) are among one of the most popular game genres of all across different platforms. Having said that, it comes as no surprise at all to see n umerous "shooting games" or FPS titles being made available for both Android and iOS platforms. We would like to share what we think are the best FPS titles on this list.

Download Into the Dead 2 for iOS Shadowgun War Games Madfinger Games' Shadowgun War Games is yet another FPS title that will deliver plenty of multiplayer mayhem. We are talking about 5 vs 5 battles here, with a slew of game modes to choose from. There are challenging multiplayer maps for you to indulge in, where you can settle for the more strategic Capture the Flag game mode or immerse yourself in team deathmatches. Shadowgun War Games is visually and technically one of the best FPS titles on Android (and of course, it is also available for iOS). Madfinger Games knows how to develop such games with finesse, so you can't go wrong with this shooter. 4.1 stars on Google Play / 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Download Critical Ops for iOS Critical Ops Critical Ops is a multiplayer FPS title for Android that has remained very popular for years now. This is an army-based shooter that is filled with terrorists to kill with extreme prejudice. While this is a welcome game to own on your smartphone, do take note that in-game purchases are available in order to boost your experience, where most of it is spent mostly on visual upgrades without any tactical advantage working in your favour. 4.2 stars on Google Play / 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Download Critical Ops for iOS Call of Duty Mobile Activision hired PUBG developer Tencent to develop a mobile adaptation of Call of Duty. It makes perfect sense then to name this Call of Duty: Mobile which also boasts the mandatory Battle Royale mode that can be unlocked after just a few rounds. In all fairness, Bluetooth controllers are not supported, never mind the fact that initial reviews do not give glowing reports about the gameplay. While the game is totally free, there are in-app purchases that offer tactical advantages. 4.5 stars on Google Play / 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Since summer 2019, PUBG Mobile has been made available in a lite version to cater to mid-range smartphones, and this move effectively expanded the target audience of this super hit. Unfortunately, the graphics are not as good as the PC version which you will definitely enjoy over a large monitor, but the Lite version does serve its purpose - as the game runs without any performance issues on mid-range smartphones. It is easy to use and most of the elements have been converted over to the mobile world. 4.3 stars on Google Play (Lite version: 4.2 stars) / 4.2 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free

In-app purchases: Yes

Download Doom for iOS Dead Effect 2: Eerily beautiful Dead Effect was a very good FPS title for Android when it first hit the market, and Dead Effect 2 trumps it in every way upon debuting. Not only did the graphics turn out to be a whole lot nicer, you instantly felt pulled into the game. The carefully crafted interior and the eerily scary zombies look really good. The game also became more extensive, with always something new to discover and collect. The number of weapons, armour, and gadget improvements also increased significantly. 4.3 stars on Google Play / 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Download Dead Effect 2 for iOS N.O.V.A. Legacy: Kill the aliens! N.O.V.A. Legacy is based on the first installment of N.O.V.A., but this time around, it comes with pimped-up 3D graphics in this remastered version. You must fight the enemy hordes of the Colonial Administration and survive. Much of this game will bring back fond memories of weapons used in games like Halo or Crysis. If you are looking for a challenge with other players, you will find several multiplayer options to indulge in here, including a team deathmatch. But there is also an offline mode to dabble with. You can also collect various bonuses to improve your equipment over time. 4.1 stars on Google Play, 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Download N.O.V.A. Legacy for iOS Blitz Brigade: Multiplayer fun If there is a "The Best Alternatives to Team Fortress" article, then Blitz Brigade would rightfully occupy its place at the top. This Android FPS does not only pay homage to Valve's FPS title, but it also makes use of similar gameplay. As a result, you play a specialist role (soldier, artillery, medic, sniper, camouflage unit) while competing in wild battles against several opponents in order to fulfill certain mission objectives. The multiplayer matches are fast and furious, being as varied as in Team Fortress 2, while you indulge in a very extensive arsenal of weapons. In all fairness, we have to point out here that the ratings of the Android version have plummeted recently. It was once criticized that it has become much more difficult to survive against players who paid their way through compared to those without any in-app purchases. Most recent 1-star ratings were related to the fact that players were banned for no reason. 3.9 stars on Google Play, 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Download Blitz Brigade for iOS Modern Combat 5: For Call of Duty fans It looks like Call of Duty, it has similar gameplay to Call of Duty gameplay, but it's not Call of Duty! Modern Combat 5: Blackout for Android works best for high-end smartphones, but that doesn't it is not playable on mid-range devices. Above all, the fairly detailed graphics are impressive, but fans of first-person shooters shouldn't expect too much from the mission design and story. Once again, evil terrorists are threatening the free world and as a brave super-soldier, you simply cannot allow such threats to be realized. Hence, our hero goes into battle with a large arsenal of weapons and shoots everything that moves. The jobs are mostly "go there and do all" missions, but it never gets really boring, with each success motivating you to unlock new improvements. There is also a lot of action in multiplayer mode, too. 4.2 stars on Google Play, 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Download Modern Combat 5 for iOS Hitman Sniper: For snipers Agent 47 already made a very good impression of himself on Android with Hitman GO. In Hitman Sniper, Square Enix added a first-person shooter game into their stable. As the name suggests, the focus is mainly on the sniper rifle getting the job done. As a professional killer, you lie in wait patiently to take out certain targets with different mission objectives. Wildly firing away almost never leads to success, but every shot should be carefully considered and hit the bull's eye (head!) if possible. There are many varied missions to keep you hooked, with additional rifles to be unlocked as you progress in the game. The game currently retails for $0.99. 4.4 stars on Google Play, 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: $0.99

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: $0.99

Download Deer Hunter Classic: On the prowl with your smartphone Deer Hunter is the nightmare of every animal rights activist and those who never got over the death of Bambi's mother. As the title suggests, the player goes on a hunt in this FPS title for Android. You do not get to blast zombies or soldiers on the battlefield, but pit your wits against the likes of deer, bears, and other animals. There is a large number of rifles to choose from, where they can be individually upgraded. This first-person shooter for Android will appeal to hobbyist hunters and fans of the well-known hunting simulation, Cabela's Dangerous Hunts. As with Activision's long-lasting hunting simulation, the player in this Android title will sometimes encounter very aggressive animals that do not intend to end up mounted on a wall as a decorative piece. 4.4 stars on Google Play, 4.0 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

Download Shadowgun Legends for iOS Shadowgun Legends: Halo-like feel on your smartphone Like the following two games, Shadwogun Legends hails from Madfinger Games. This time around, it is not about zombies, but Shadowgun Legends is laid out in a futuristic scenario and is reminiscent of classics like Destiny and Halo. You can equip your "Shadowgun" with all kinds of weapons and protective shields. Of course, skins ensure that you can differentiate yourself from other players. The gameplay is solid enough to sustain you, and there are both single-player modes and multiplayer battles to choose from. 4.3 stars on Google Play, 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Download Shadowgun Legends for iOS Dead Trigger 2: Save the world from zombies! As with its predecessor, the protagonist once again fights against slow as well as nimble undead in this FPS title. Since friendly persuasion does nothing against enemies in Dead Trigger 2, there is a very large arsenal available that offers pretty much everything to keep a zombie hunter happy. There is another innovation in the missions department. Instead of just shooting at everything that moves, the player can also keep an eye out for specialists in this Android FPS. The sound effects are also worth noting here, especially when the disgusting zombie noises create a tense atmosphere. 4.5 stars on Google Play, 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Download Dead Trigger 2 for iOS Unkilled: Dead Trigger 3? Unkilled comes from the developers of Dead Trigger 2. Of course, it is all about zombies yet again. This time, the undead has attacked New York and in order to keep the city safe from zombies, you will have to choose one out of five characters and get to the cause behind the plague. The graphics look even better here, and if you feel like it, you can even control the game using a gamepad. In Unkilled, there are many ways to personalize your appearance and weapons. In general, you have access to more than 40 weapons across five classes - and there is a PvP multiplayer mode as well as various bosses to contend with. 4.5 stars on Google Play, 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Download Unkilled for iOS Modern Strike: For those who love clan-based games Modern Strike - the name is of course, reminiscent of a classic. Here too, it is a struggle between good and evil. There are eight different modes for single and multiplayer games with the inclusion of extras such as skins and weapons, with more than 70 different kinds to choose from. There is even a clan system, including regular tournaments. It is also interesting that, according to the developer Azur, Modern Strike also runs smoothly on less powerful smartphones without compromising on the graphics. 4.4 stars on Google Play, 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes

Price: Free, contains advertising

In-app purchases: Yes