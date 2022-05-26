Fast chargers for Android and Apple: These models will be worthwhile in 2022

Are you looking for a Samsung smartphone charger, a USB-C charger, or a wireless charger in order to enjoy fast charging on your Samsung or iPhone? NextPit has compiled a specially curated list of chargers for you, and these are but the very best fast chargers to charge your smartphone in double quick time.

Fast charging is a very important purchase criteria for a smartphone in 2022. Standards such as USB Power Delivery or Quick Charge now allow increasingly powerful recharges, of up to 150 watts!

Many manufacturers such as Oppo, Xiaomi, or Realme have their own charging technologies. However, there are also many alternatives to charge your Android smartphone or iPhone in less than an hour or even less than 30 minutes.

The best fast chargers for your smartphone recommended by NextPit

Fast charger for iPhone Samsung and Xiaomi fast chargers Universal USB-C fast charger MagSafe charger for iPhone Product Belkin BoostCharge 25 W Xiaomi Mi 65W UGREEN Nexode 100W Apple MagSafe Charger Image Special features Optimized charger for iPhone and Samsung phones

PPS protocol GaN technology

Compact for power 4-in-1 charger

GaN technology

UBS A, UBS C1/C2 and C3 ports Official MagSafe charger Compatibility iPhone

Android

USP PD 3.0 Android

iOS

iPadOS

Windows

MacOS

USP PD 3.0 Android

iOS

iPadOS

Windows

MacOS

USP PD 3.0

Quick Charge 4+

PPS iPhone

AirPods (2nd gen)

AirPods Pro

Charge Qi Charging power 25 W 65 W 100 W 15 W Price $15.99 $36.99 $79.99 $34.00 Offer Buy now Buy now Buy now Buy now

As smartphones are often sold without chargers these days, buying a fast charger is becoming a necessary evil. Therefore, we have selected the best fast chargers from Samsung, Apple, Anker, and Belkin for you to charge your smartphone at full speed.

Buying guide: What you need to know before choosing a fast charger

Choosing a fast charger may seem simple, but it is actually more complicated than meets the eye. The impact of fast charging on your battery, power and charging technology, the price, there are just so many different factors to consider before buying a fast charger for your smartphone. That's why we've put together this buying guide to show you what to consider when choosing a fast charger.

Does fast charging damage your smartphone?

I still remember the days when I had to wait a good two hours before my iPhone 6S was fully charged. Thankfully, those days are now over as 25 minutes is enough to fully charge a smartphone today, even in an affordable model like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

However, ultra-fast charging continues to be a point of contention. Do you want to charge your smartphone quickly or preserve your battery? That is the million dollar question. According to an expert from iFixit when interviewed by Cnet, "Overall, fast charging does not have a noticeable impact on the battery life in the usual two years of use for which it is designed for."

So the decision is yours to make whether you want to fast charge your smartphone or preserve its battery life. If you are interested in this topic, I invite you to read our article on the effects of fast charging on the smartphone battery to learn more about the matter.

What is the maximum charge power supported by your smartphone?

The era of 5W chargers in the box is long gone. In order to choose the right fast charger for your smartphone, it is important to know the amount of maximum charging power it can handle. Getting the specifications of the charger wrong and therefore buying the wrong model can be harmful to the battery.

Nowadays, fast charging technologies allow you to charge your smartphone at 30W, and even up to 150W as on the Realme GT Neo 3. So remember to check the maximum charging power supported by your smartphone by looking up its datasheet on NextPit, for example. In any case, you have been asked about the matter and decided that the battery life of your smartphone matters more than fast charging.

As a reminder, when calculating the power of a charger, you need to multiply the current by the voltage or more simply, the number in front of the symbol "A" by the one in front of the "V".

Quick Charge, Power Delivery, Magsafe: What are the charging technologies supported by your smartphone?

There are two main charging standards available, which are USB Power-Delivery and Quick Charge from Qualcomm. In the table below, the main characteristics of these standards are listed (the figures below are a theoretical maximum):

USB Power-Delivery 3.1 Quick Charge 5 Voltage 48 V 20 V Current 5 A 5 A Maximum power 240 W 100 W

Over the years, several manufacturers have developed their own charging technologies. This is most notable in the case of Oppo with its SuperVOOC charging, whic is also adopted by OnePlus recently (since the OnePlus 10 Pro). Hence, you need to make sure that your charger is compatible with the charging technology that is supported by your smartphone.

Basically, you can charge your Oppo Find X5 Pro in 80 watts with the Oppo SuperVOOC 80W charger. But using a third-party charger from another brand, you'll be hamstrung and won't receive the maximum charging power that your Oppo device can handle, which is why it will charge more slowly.

Some proprietary chargers are, however, compatible with the more universal standards mentioned above. The Warp Charge 65T charger from OnePlus is USB PD 3 compatible, for instance. Xiaomi's HyperCharge 120W charger is also USB PD3 compatible, in addition to Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4. But in all cases, the charging power will be hampered if you don't use the right power supply AND the right cable.

So do bear in mind that charging power is often limited on smartphone manufacturers' chargers. To learn more, check out our comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about different fast charging technologies.

What is a GaN charger?

A GaN charger is a charger made with gallium nitride (GaN, as it is known by the chemical used). GaN technology reduces heat production during the fast charging process. It also allows for physically smaller, more powerful, and safer chargers.

GaN chargers are slowly replacing silicon chargers over time. They require fewer components, support higher voltages and can power various USB-C devices such as your smartphones, laptops, tablet headsets, and other compatible device.

Will you need to charge multiple devices simultaneously?

With the smartphone plugged in next to my bed, the tablet in the far corner of the room, the headphones to the PC which itself is plugged in under my desk, it can sometimes be difficult to imagine a scenario where multiple devices are not being charged simultaneously. This is unfortunately the reality for many people in the digital revolution age.

Instead of making an unsightly clutter with a power strip, it can be very convenient to opt for a fast charger with multiple ports to charge multiple devices at simultaneously. You'll find chargers on the market that can charge your smartphone, true wireless headphones, smartwatch and iPad or Galaxy Tab at the same time, which should be enough for most people, unless you have a crypto-currency mining field with a million PCs to plug into.

The price of the fast charger

Chargers are no longer included in the box, so you'll need to plan to buy a charger with your new smartphone in any case. Chargers from the most reliable brands such as Anker, Belkin, or Ugreen range anywhere from $15 to $80 for the best models.

Note that the price of the charger often increases depending on the power or the number of ports offered.

The best fast charger for iPhones: Belkin BoostCharge 25 W

The Belkin BoostCharge 25W is simple and effective. / © Belkin

Our pick for the best fast charger for your iPhone is the Belkin BoostCharge 25W. This fairly compact charger will provide you the maximum charging power for your iPhone. It's compatible with the USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 standard and provides optimized charging for all compatible devices by dynamically delivering the best possible voltage and charging power.

Belkin BoostCharge 25 W

The best Samsung and Xiaomi fast charger: Xiaomi Mi 65 W Fast Charger

The Xiaomi Mi 65 W Fast Charger / © Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi 65W Fast Charger is, as the name suggests, a 65W charger that is perfect for charging your Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, or other smartphone. It is powerful enough to charge your smartphone very quickly and has the advantage of incorporating GaN technology which allows for a very compact charger form factor and improves power conversion.

If you're wondering, yes, the Mi 65W Fast Charger is compatible with other products than Xiaomi's. It incorporates USB PD 3.0, so you'll be able to charge your non-Xiaomi smartphone just as fast. However, you will only reach 65W on a PC, while power is limited to 50 W for smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi 65 W Fast Charger

The best universal USB C fast charger: Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger

The Ugreen Nexode 100W will allow you to charge up to 4 devices at the same time. / © Ugreen

Are you looking for an all-purpose charger capable of charging any of your devices? The Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is for you! This 4-in-1 charger that offers a power of 100W will allow you to charge four devices simultaneously without having to carry 4 different chargers. Moreover, it is also compatible with GaN technology.

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger

The best MagSafe charger for iPhones: Apple MagSafe charger

The Apple MagSafe charger is the absolute reference point for iPhone chargers. / © Apple

Its simplicity and design convinced Nextpit's editorial staff of its worthiness. The MagSafe charger is the obvious choice with its design and usefulness as a desktop accessory.

In addition to being able to charge and magnetize your iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and AirPods, this MagsSafe charger is compatible with other mobile devices such as the Google Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro, the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy Note, OnePlus Pro10, and many others. The Apple charger will not be able to attach to these Android smartphones, however.

Apple MagSafe Charger

That's all for our selection of the best fast chargers for your smartphone. Did you find this selection useful? Do you have any other suggestions? If so, feel free to share them in the comments.