The 5 best Android smartphones for under £300

In this selection, we've picked the Android smartphones that we found to give the most bang for your buck. Specifically, bang for under 300 bucks. Among them are some excellent mid-range devices that provide a good everyday user experience.

Note: Keep in mind that this article is a work in progress. To be more clear, this means that the list of smartphones will change and/or evolve over time. We will be updating the list periodically as we get the chance to review more options on the market.

Released in September 2020, the new Moto G 5G Plus is among the newest handsets in this updated list of smartphones to buy for under £300 bucks. Motorola sells two variants of this 5G enabled mid-range smartphone in the UK and the rest of Europe - a base variant in the 4GB/64GB combo - and a top variant in the 6GB/128GB option. The base variant of the phone is available via Amazon UK for £275. This makes the Moto G 5G Plus among the most affordable 5G enabled handsets currently on sale. You will need to shell out more than £300 for the pricier variant, though.

The Moto G 5G Plus gets the 5G ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. With its quad rear camera setup, the phone also seems to do well as far as photography is concerned. The Moto G5 5G Plus is quite a large device and gets a gigantic 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The large size also let Motorola use a large 5,000mAh battery

The best affordable 5G phone? / © NextPit

Moto G 5G Plus technical specifications Dimensions: 168 x 74 x 9 mm Weight: 207 g Battery size: 5000 mAh Screen size: 6.7 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2520 x 1080 pixels (409 ppi) Front camera: 48 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Android version: 10 - Q RAM: 6 GB Internal storage: 128 GB Removable storage: microSD Connectivity: LTE, NFC, Bluetooth

The Realme 7 Pro and its predecessors have been raging successes in emerging markets like India and China. The company which was spun-off from OPPO nearly two years ago now operates as an independent entity and has been very aggressive with its product launches. Among Realme’s newest offerings, the Realme 7 Pro which recently launched in Europe is a very competent mid-range smartphone. It gets the Snapdragon 720G processor (which is also used on the Google Pixel 4a). For someone seeking a good-looking, powerful smartphone with some added bells and whistles (65W fast charging, very good cameras to name a few), the Realme 7 Pro surely makes sense.

The Realme 7 Pro/ © Realme

At the time of drafting this article, the Realme 7 Pro is available for 279 on Amazon UK.

Realme 7 Pro technical specifications Dimensions: 160.9 x 74.3 x 8.7 mm Weight: 182 g Battery size: 4500 mAh Screen size: 6.4 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2400 x 1080 pixels (411 ppi) Front camera: 32 megapixels Rear camera: 64 megapixels Android version: 10 - Q User interface: Not available RAM: 8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB Removable storage: microSD Connectivity: LTE, NFC, Bluetooth

The Redmi Note lineup of affordable smartphones has played an important role in the evolution of Xiaomi as a powerful technology brand. In its 9th generation now, the Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a compelling set of features for less than £300. The phone uses the same processor (Snapdragon 720G) as its archrival – the Realme 7 Pro. The phone comes in two storage options (128GB and 64GB) and offers 6GB of RAM. Prices start at 249 for the base variant - going up to 269 for the 128GB option.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro / © AndroidPIT

Yet another Realme smartphone makes it to our sub 300 bucks smartphones – and for good reason! The Realme X50 5G is perhaps the most powerful smartphone on this list. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G which is typically used on devices well above the £300 mark. In the UK, this phone comes in a single 6GB/128GB variant. The phone gets a competent camera, and the IPS LCD display supports 120Hz refresh rate. At the price it is being sold for, there is very little to complain about the Realme X50 5G.

The Realme X50 5G/ © AndroidPIT

Realme X50 5G technical specifications Battery size: 4200 mAh Screen size: 6.57 in Display technology: LCD Front camera: 16 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels Android version: 10 - Q RAM: 6 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

Another sub-brand owned by Xiaomi, the POCO X3 NFC is Pocophone’s latest budget smartphone that has been only around for a few weeks at the time of drafting this list. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip, this phone offers slightly better performance compared to other 730G-based devices. Like the Realme X50 Pro, the POCO X3 NFC also features a 120Hz display and gets quad cameras at the rear. The massive 5160mAh battery supports 33W fast charging as well. As evident from the name, the phone also supports NFC and also happens to be water-resistant. In the UK, the phone is sold in two variants, a 4GB/64GB variant for £199 and a 6GB/128GB option for £249.

The Pocophone X3 NFC / © POCO

If you have other good deals to propose to us for less than $300, do not hesitate to let us know in the comments! We will be pleased to review your proposals, and perhaps add them to the article in the future.

In the meantime, we hope that this top list will help you to find a great smartphone at a low price!