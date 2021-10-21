Bespoke Edition: Galaxy Z Flip 3 now in 49 new colors!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 will receive a Bespoke Edition complete with numerous options for customization puposes. For the foldable device, for instance, you can choose from five different colors for the front and back. You can also select the hinge color according to your liking.

TL;DR

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition allows you to customize the front, back, and hinge.

Galaxy Watch 4 (Classic) also receives a configurator with straps and more.

Prices start from $1,100 for the 256 GB version via Samsung Store.

Android 12 is all about customizability with the Material You design. So far, that's not rubbing off much on Samsung's OneUI 4.0 as the new Android UI hardly offers any new customization options, at least in the beta version. Instead, Samsung will rely on a configurator for its smartphones and wearables in the future, which is fleetingly reminiscent of Moto Maker.

You can choose from two or five different tones for the frame as well as the front and back in the Bespoke configurator on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. If you've been paying attention in your arithmetic class when it comes to the topic of probability, that means you'll end up with 49 different possible combinations.

These five colors are available for the front and back of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 / © Samsung

If you ever find that the color combination was a mistake, you can have the covers changed later - for a fee, of course. Speaking of fees: The Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs $100 more compared to the standard model.

For the Galaxy Watch 4, the so-called Bespoke Studio also offers the option to select color-matching wristbands and more. With a software update, additional customization options will be added to the wrist.

Well, who still remembers Moto Maker? Samsung's Bespoke Studio takes me for a walk down memory lane / © Samsung

Bespoke Editions for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now available on the Samsung.com website. Fans of Kitsuné should also keep an eye on the website: Samsung has promised specially designed pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and wristbands for the Watch 4.