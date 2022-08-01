The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are about to get more colorful

Apple-owned Beats could release new colorways for the bass-heavy Beats Fit Pro. Last year's ANC true wireless earbuds were launched with four color options of black, gray, pink, and white. A new leak suggests we will get another three more colors soon.

Three new colors of Beats Fit Pro earbuds leaked.

Apple-owned Beats could introduce mica, ochre, and umber finishes.

No word if there will be added features for Beats Fit Pro.

Beats Fit Pro new color options in 2022

The new findings hint of an imminent launch of new Beats Fit Pro colors. A Twitter user whose name goes by Aaronp613 shared renders of Beats Fit Pro in three finishes. The mica, ochre, and umber are based on natural minerals and pigments with the first shade between cream and pink while the two are within the shades of brown.

Unfortunately, there is no word for other changes, particularly regarding added features. We can expect the same TWS including universal wingtip design as well as IPX4 water resistance rating. There is also an Apple H1 audio chip found inside while the battery life of the earbuds is rated up to 24 hours using the case. The pair of in-ear headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that supports SBC and AAC codecs.

Alleged Beats Fit Pro in mica, ochre, and umber colors / © Twitter/u/aaronp613

Beats Fits Pro features and pricing

Like Apple's dated AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro earbuds also get Spatial Audio with head-tracking. It is only enabled with compatible soundtracks and videos. The ANC functionality is paired with transparency mode that allows ambient noises similarly found on other premium in-ear ANC headphones such as Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 and Sony WF-1000XM4.

In terms of pricing, the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds currently retail for $200 and are available globally. It is unclear if these leaked colors will also be released in other regions once announced.