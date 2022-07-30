Backbone One controller for iPhone is a pricey way of playing PlayStation games

Sony and Backbone One have teamed to produce the first third-party PlayStation-certified gaming controller for iPhone . The Backbone One - PlayStation edition is the same as the original Backbone One controller except you will be getting the familiar PS buttons and triggers along with an Xbox-styled analog stick.

TL;DR

New Backbone One controller is inspired by PlayStation Dual Sense.

The controller has a mix of Xbox and PlayStation controllers design and arrangement.

Backbone One PlayStation retails for $100.

If you're a heavy mobile gamer or the one that streams games, chances are you need a dedicated controller to level up your gaming performance. Backbone One's latest gaming controller for iPhone features Dual Sense-like design and buttons. It also comes with analog sticks designed like an Xbox controller. More importantly, custom keys and triggers are also present.

The Backbone One PlayStation works with all iPhone 13 models from the Mini up to the Pro Max. You get to sandwich your iPhone in between the controller similar to the standard version. The controller does not require to be charged as it gets power from the iPhone through the Lightning port. Both Lighting charging and 3.5 mm headphone pass-through are also present on the device in case you want to charge or plug wired headphones into it.

Backbone One Playstation for iPhone features Lightning port and audio jack passthrough / © Backbone One

According to The Verge, this PlayStation version of controller can be used when playing games outside the PS Remote Play platform. This means you can have it running with titles from Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade, Stadia, and other ecosystems. The only caveat is that games outside PS Remote Play won't get on-screen functions matched to the physical buttons unless really intended to be programmed with PlayStation style keys.

Pricing and availability of Backbone One PlayStation for iPhone

For $100, Backbone One PlayStation controller is a pricey way to remotely play PS4 or PS5 games onto your iPhone. You can already purchase it through Backbone's website or Amazon store in countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Sweden, Netherlands, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

It is available in black or white colorways. No word yet if this will become available for Android phones as well, but a standard edition can be opted for the same price.

Do you think this Backbone One controller fits your gaming needs? Let us hear your thoughts.