Asus Zenfone 9 officially presented: Zen with a lot of power!

Asus has unveiled the new Zenfone 9, which is good news especially for fans of small phones. Besides that, the device also looks fantastic on the spec sheet and offers some features that make it the manufacturer's current flagship. The entry-level price is still relatively moderate in view of what is offered.

TL;DR

Asus has officially unveiled the Zenfone 9.

The device will be available as of August 12.

The starting price is $799.

Asus targets the flagship market with the Zenfone 9. The phone not only has a bulging spec sheet, but also looks really chic. Especially for fans of smaller smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Zenfone 9 is a real enrichment.

The smartphone uses a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 hertz. The panel shines with a maximum of 1,100 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. There are two striking camera lenses on the back. The main camera has a resolution of 50 megapixels and an aperture of F1.9. The ultra-wide-angle camera resolves with 12 megapixels and offers an F2.2 aperture. The selfie camera also reaches 12 megapixels and has an aperture of F/2.45.

A lot of power despite its size

Even though the Zenfone 9 looks quite small, there is a lot of power in the device. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ powers the flagship and provides the necessary performance so that you can use the Gaming Mode to its full extent. The smartphone comes with three different storage configurations:

8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage

8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage

16 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage

The dual camera of the Asus Zenfone 9 is striking. / © Asus

According to the manufacturer, the 4,300 mAh battery lasts for just under two days - our test will show whether that is true. The included charger offers a charging power of 30 watts. With ZenUI 9, the Zenfone 9 runs Android 12.

Game Mode and ZenTouch

Game Mode gives you the option to further enhance your gaming experience by, for example, blocking notifications or calls while gaming or adjusting the panel's refresh rate. Of course, we will have to test how well the "Game Genie" mode finally works before we can tell you more.

The Game Mode called Game Genie offers many options! / © Asus

You can easily control the smartphone one-handed with the multifunctional button on the side, called ZenTouch. The touch controls have also been improved for the Zenfone 9. For example, you can use the one-touch control with your thumb or trigger certain functions directly by moving your finger in different directions.

Price and availability of the Zenfone 9

The Asus Zenfone 9 will be available as of August 12. You can buy the device from selected retailers as well as from Asus' online store. All information can be found in the table below.

Asus Zenfone 9 overview Memory configuration 8/128 GB 8/256 GB 16/256 GB Colors Moonlight White

Starry Blue

Midnight Black

Sunset Red (Only in Asus Shop) Moonlight White

Midnight Black Midnight Black Price $799 $849 $899

This is the new Asus Zenfone 9. What do you think of the flagship? Do you prefer smaller smartphones or do you not care about the size? Let us know in the comments!