Zenfone 9: Asus confirms the release date of its next compact flagship
Are you part of that die-hard niche of users who still resist big smartphones and prefer compact ones? Good news, Asus has just confirmed the release date of the Zenfone 9, their upcoming 5.9-inch compact flagship.
TL;DR
- The Asus Zenfone 9 will be launched on July 28, 2022.
- The Asus conference will take place at 3PM on the 28th of July.
- The Zenfone 9 will be a compact but powerful flagship with a very high-end SoC
The date is set to uncover the Zenfone 9 of Asus on Thursday, July 28. The flagship range of Asus is not as mainstream as those of Samsung or Xiaomi, but every year, Asus Zenfones offer a good value for money and notably, the Zenfone 8—a compact form factor without sacrificing performance.
Asus has not confirmed any official information about the technical specifications of its next flagship smartphone. But a promotional video from the manufacturer leaked in early July, and we can find the main technical elements of the Zenfone 9.
The Zenfone 9 will be powered by Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the same as the one used in our ROG Phone 6 Pro review. We would also find a 4300 mAh battery, a dual camera module carried by the Sony IMX766 sensor with a "gimbal" module, probably for image stabilization as we saw on the Vivo X60 Pro.
The Amoled screen will have a diagonal of 5.9 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In the leaked video, we can also see references to the Zentouch technology, which turns the power and unlock button into a touch button that you can swipe to scroll through info on the screen.
Finally, the Zenfone 9 is said to be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and it will also feature dual stereo speakers and a 3.5 mm jack. There are four colors found in the leak: red, blue, taupe, black, all of which look pretty darn cool.
What do you think about the alleged specs of the Asus Zenfone 9? Do you think that compact smartphones are still relevant despite a fad that didn't really take off after the iPhone 13 mini?
