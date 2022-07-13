Zenfone 9: Asus confirms the release date of its next compact flagship

Are you part of that die-hard niche of users who still resist big smartphones and prefer compact ones? Good news, Asus has just confirmed the release date of the Zenfone 9, their upcoming 5.9-inch compact flagship.

Asus has not confirmed any official information about the technical specifications of its next flagship smartphone. But a promotional video from the manufacturer leaked in early July, and we can find the main technical elements of the Zenfone 9.

The date is set to uncover the Zenfone 9 of Asus on Thursday, July 28. The flagship range of Asus is not as mainstream as those of Samsung or Xiaomi, but every year, Asus Zenfones offer a good value for money and notably, the Zenfone 8 —a compact form factor without sacrificing performance.

The Zenfone 9 will be powered by Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the same as the one used in our ROG Phone 6 Pro review. We would also find a 4300 mAh battery, a dual camera module carried by the Sony IMX766 sensor with a "gimbal" module, probably for image stabilization as we saw on the Vivo X60 Pro.

The Amoled screen will have a diagonal of 5.9 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In the leaked video, we can also see references to the Zentouch technology, which turns the power and unlock button into a touch button that you can swipe to scroll through info on the screen.

Finally, the Zenfone 9 is said to be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and it will also feature dual stereo speakers and a 3.5 mm jack. There are four colors found in the leak: red, blue, taupe, black, all of which look pretty darn cool.

What do you think about the alleged specs of the Asus Zenfone 9? Do you think that compact smartphones are still relevant despite a fad that didn't really take off after the iPhone 13 mini?