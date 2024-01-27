Asus' Zenfone 11 is Pictured with a New Display and a Lot of RAM

Last year, Asus was rumored to be scrapping the Zenfone line and only keeping the ROG Phone range running. The Taiwanese company was quick to dismiss and shut that speculation. Asus' words were supported when the Zenfone 11 Ultra surfaced along with the gaming-centric ROG Phone 8 . Now, there is another Zenfone has appeared in the form of Zenfone 11, which is the successor to the Zenfone 10.

Rather than ending the Zenfone brand altogether, it is now more apparent that Asus even wants to expand the catalog. In addition to the Zenfone 11 Ultra which was leaked a couple of times before, a standard and compact Zenfone model is also in the works as well.

Asus Zenfone 11 is adopting a centered punch-hole display

Courtesy of 91Mobiles, Asus' high-end Zenfone 11 is uncovered from a Google Play Console listing. Interestingly, the attached image shows the new centered punch hole for the selfie camera. It also depicts thinner bezels, especially on the chin area.

The first alleged photo of the Asus Zenfone 11 reveals an updated selfie camera positioning and thinner bezels. / © 91Mobiles

A few key hardware specs of the device are also revealed, although there are slight discrepancies in the details on the GPU. Nonetheless, it says the Zenfone 11 will be powered by SM8650 chipset which is the other name of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is not a huge surprise as the Zenfone 10 (review) enlisted a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is only logical that Asus would choose the proper flagship chipset successor.

Furthermore, the graphics unit is said to be an Adreno 830 clocked at 903 MHz. However, this is not the Adreno 730 GPU that is integrated with the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but rather in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. So, it's possible this could be an error given the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has not been officially introduced yet.

Other specs include a full-HD display resolution, which indicates a compact screen estate. Last year's Zenfone 10 arrived with a 5.9-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Plus, there is a generous memory amounting to 16 GB of RAM.

Presently, we can only assume that the Zenfone 11 and Zenfone 11 Ultra may be announced in the coming months, although there is no specific timetable yet. At the same time, it would make sense as the Zenfone 10 was made official in June 2023.

Do you think Asus is keeping the compact form on the Zenfone 11? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.