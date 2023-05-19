Up to 26% off: Artillery Sidewinder X2 3D Printer Cheaper than Ever!

If you've been thinking about getting your own 3D printer for a while, you can really save money at Artillery right now. The Sidewinder X2, which is suitable for beginners, is currently available at a significant discount, and you will pay just $299 including shipping costs. If you want a 3D printer with a large print area, you should not miss this deal.

Artillery was founded in 2018 in Shenzhen and has established itself in the scene as an insider's tip for affordable 3D printers in recent years. The Sidewinder X2 offers a fairly large print volume and, like the other Artillery printers, is also well suited for beginners thanks to its simple operation. And the best: You currently get a total of 36% discount on the 3D printer!

Affiliate offer Artillery Sidewinder X2 60 - 150 mm/s Build speed | 300 x 300 x 400 mm Print area | Volcano printhead | ABL-leveling | Includes 1 KG of PLA-Filament

For your creations, the Sidewinder X2 offers a print volume of 300 x 300 x 400 millimeters, which is already very decent. In addition, Artillery promises a high printing speed thanks to the Volcano nozzle and easy refilling of the filament—i.e. the printing material.

As you can see in the video, the Artillery printer uses ABL (Automatic Bed Leveling), whereby the printing plate is examined for unevenness with the help of scanning points and then corrected. The 3D printer heats the printing plate up to 230°F (110°C) within two minutes. The printer's noise level is also very low and, at under 55 decibels during the work process, quieter than many vacuum robots.

Artillery promises very synchronous operation with the synchronized double Z-axes, double lead screw, and closed synchronous belts—resulting in both a finer print and better print quality. Not only the synchronous belts but also the cables are integrated into the housing. On the one hand, this naturally looks better, but it should also prevent vibrations and thus a negative impact on the print quality.

Also handy: the Artillery printer has an alarm when the filament runs out, and there is also a resume function if the printing process was interrupted, either due to a lack of filament or a power failure.

Here's why the Artillery offer is worth it right now

Normally, you would have to pay $469 for the Artillery Sidewinder X2 without shipping costs. Thanks to a special offer, you can save 26% and pay only $349 plus a $19.20 "service charge". With the voucher 50X2ZB, which you can enter during the ordering process, you will receive another discount and thus only pay $318.20 excluding taxes—instead of the current best price of $349.

Thanks to the Vulcano nozzle and ABL, the print results are not only fast, but also smooth, the manufacturer promises. / © Artillery

If you're not sure whether the device really meets your needs, you should definitely take a look at the New York Times' big comparison, where the Sidewinder X2 was named one of the four best 3D printers. You don't have to worry about shipping either, as the device ships directly from the US and you also get 1 kg of PLA filament for free to get you started right after the very easy installation.

What do you think of the offer? Are you interested in a 3D printer or are you already using the Sidewinder X2? Let us know in the comments!