Arlo Pro 4 XL & Ultra 2 XL: Outdoor cameras with 1-year battery life

Arlo has quietly refreshed its smart outdoor security cameras by launching the Arlo Ultra 2 XL and Pro 4 XL Spotlight. Both offer extended battery life along with the same wireless connectivity and weather-proof features compared to the non-XL models. The deterrence alarm with siren and spotlight, similar to the Annke AC800 , is also retained.

Arlo introduced the Ultra 2 XL and Pro 4 XL Spotlight.

Both XL models feature up to one year of battery life.

The Arlo smart outdoor cameras work with or without a secure subscription plan.

The only difference between the non-XL and XL models comes in the battery. Arlo says the Ultra 2 XL and Pro 4 XL get up to 1-year battery life on a single charge. Once depleted, the battery can either be recharged inside the camera or by removing the battery and recharging it externally. Alternatively, there's also an option for solar charging.

In terms of recording capabilities, the Ultra 2 XL is equipped with two microphones and an 8 MP sensor that offers 4K video recordings and a 180-degree focal view. It also has dual motion detectors as opposed to the single detector and microphone on the Pro 4 XL. The more expensive Ultra variant furthermore gets Bluetooth 4.2 and faster Wi-Fi ac as well.

The non-Ultra model boasts a 4 megapixels sensor and captures up to 2K video resolution although with a narrower field of view at 160 degrees. It doesn't come with Bluetooth connectivity, and its Wi-Fi module is limited to b/g/n.

Pricing, subscription plans, and availability

Both Arlo Ultra 2 XL and Pro 4 XL are available from the company's website and Amazon store in the UK and Europe. The cameras are already listed on Amazon US and Walmart. Users also need to purchase an Arlo smart hub in order for the cameras to work.

Arlo is giving away a 3-month trial of its secure subscription plan. After that, users have the option to either buy a monthly service plan that offers cloud storage and motion detection starting at $3/month (£2.79). Moreover, the two smart cameras are compatible with major smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

