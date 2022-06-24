Aqara launches Hub M1s Gen 2 with Matter support

Aqara has just introduced the updated version of its Hub M1s. The Aqara smart Hub M1s Gen 2 brings significant improvements in terms of WiFi security protocol alongside compatibility to the future Matter smart home standard.

TL;DR

Aqara announced the smart Hub M1s Gen 2.

Hub M1s Gen 2 features customizable ringtones and compatibility to Matter standard.

Aqara Hub M1s Gen 2 is already available in Europe.

The new Hub M1s Gen 2 will retail for around $50 once available in the US.

In terms of hardware, there are no changes in the design. The new Aqara Hub M1s Gen 2 includes the WiFi security standard WP3 that offers both a faster and more secure data encryption compared to the other hubs with the older WP2 standard. In addition, ringtones and notifications sounds are now customizable on this new smart hub.

Like the previous Hub M1s, the updated smart hub can house up to 128 Aqara smart devices using the Zigbee protocol such as the latest Motion P1 sensor, security cameras, and switches for home automation. Both the RGB notification lights and the light sensor are also retained along with the built-in 2 watts speaker for doorbell and alarm functionalities.

Aqara's smart hub M1s Gen 2 comes with a built-in speaker and RGB lighting. / © Aqara

The Aqara Hub M1s Gen 2 is compatible with Apple HomeKit in managing the security system including syncing alerts and alarms. Surprisingly, the company removed the Mijia or Mi Home compatibility while expanding the support to IFTTT and the upcoming Matter standard. The hub also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and other platforms for the basic hub and RGB lighting functions.

Pricing and availability of Aqara Hub M1s Gen 2

Aqara has not yet officially announced the Hub M1s Gen 2 in the US, Canada, and the UK yet. The original Hub M1s is still listed on Amazon in the states for $50—together with the more capable Hub M2 clocking in at $60. However, the second gen Hub M1s is already available in Europe for €56 while the first gen's price has been permanently lowered to €44.

With more HomeKit-enabled devices coming out, do you think Apple's platform will become a selling point for future smart home devices? Hit us up in the comment section.