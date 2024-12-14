Top 5 Apps of the Week: TED Tumblewords, AI Video Generator, and More!

With slightly more than a week to go before Christmas, have you given though to how you would like to spend your holidays? Do you have family and friends to spend it with, or are you going to take a break from humans this holiday season and spend some 'me time' in your home, with your smartphone? If so, perhaps you might want to take stock of what apps and games that you have.

Fret not, if you have run out of ideas on what type of apps or games to download, let us help. It does not matter whether you are searching for an entertaining game or a helpful productivity tool, we’ve come up with a list of five apps and games that have been reviewed for both Android and iOS platforms.

TED Tumblewords is an engaging word puzzle game that requires a Netflix subscription, ready to give your brain quite the workout. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C ensures you get the full experience of an older game without having to pay for unnecessary extras. AI Video Generator helps you generate stunning videos with just a single click.

Clean as Duck is an Android-only app that is simple and helps you keep track of your spring cleaning progress at a glance. The Abandoned Planet is a retro-inspired adventure game that will keep you on your toes as you explore strange new worlds, with the hope of making it home.

If you do not believe in paid apps, how about looking for good deals on apps that are normally paid, but right now, are available for free for a limited time only? If so, don't miss our "Free Apps of the Week" article, which is published twice a week for your convenience!

TED Tumblewords (Android & iOS)

Netflix does it again, augmenting its game library with yet another addition that will surely tickle your brain. Remember the Wordle craze? Well, if you are a veteran of that genre and would like to challenge yourself more, how about checking out TED Tumblewords? It will surely offer a greater challenge than before.

Basically, TED Tumblewords is a tile-sliding game that requires players to be at the top of their vocabulary game, forming chain words by unscrambling the bunch of letters for that particular round. I suppose this would be the result of a union between Scrabble and Countdown's word game, and there is always this sense of "just one more round!". I know this sinking yet familiar feeling because I couldn't put it down even as the smell of freshly roasted turkey hit my nostrils.

The gameplay is fast-paced, very quite the opposite of Wordle where you have all the time in the world to think of the next possible word. The fact that there are also daily challenges thrown into the mix ups the ante.

Price: Netflix subscription / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes, Netflix

Another aspect of this game that continues to draw me in is how at the end of each round, there is one random fact shared. Who knows? One of these days, these random facts might just come in handy in a particular social situation.

Download TED Tumblewords from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C (Android & iOS)

I clearly remember the first time I fired up Animal Crossing on my Nintendo DS. Boy, was I sucked into this unique world, and I became really sad when some of my neighbors moved out simply because I was too busy in the real world to carry out a conversation with them often. Redemption is available to me a couple of decades later with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C.

In Pocket Camp C, I am a campsite manager and have been tasked with customizing the campsite, while making friends with a variety of adorable animal villagers and fulfilling their requests. The game’s mechanics have remained pretty much the same, where I collect materials, craft furniture, and host events, with the aim of building relationships with the animal characters.

The quirky dialogues continue to tug at my heartstrings, and personalized exchanges help retain older players like me, which I suspect will also endear itself to a new generation of gamers. The graphics are nothing to shout about, rather, look like they're stuck in the past, but that is all right.

Price: $9.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Forking out $9.99 at first might be a bit steep, but by doing so, you would have 'unlocked' the entire game without having to go through the previous version where leaf tickets needed to be collected to do anything fun. Basically, everything is available for you right from the get-go.

Download Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp C from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Dreamface: AI Video Generator (Android & iOS)

AI continues to make its presence known on smartphone apps, with DreamFace being yet another app that helps users generate videos with customizable avatars and voiceovers in a user-friendly interface. Of course, you will need the right text input first before any meaningful output is created.

All I needed to do is type a script, select an avatar, and wait as the AI generates a video, where the avatar read the script in a natural and expressive manner. Each avatar has a personalized style of speaking, making this a useful app for content creators, marketers, and educators who want to produce engaging videos without the need for professional video editing skills or complex setups.



Do note that this app works best if you have a premium subscription attached to it. Otherwise, it is going to be a very frustrating experience. It is a business model that many of us will need to get used to since AI requires plenty of processing muscle. The free version is very limited in terms of features, and you also will not have access to the full range of avatars, voices, and additional customization options.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($3.99-$89.99) / Account required: No (but recommended)

Of course, if there is one precaution that I would have to make again and again, it is this. Use AI software responsibly without having it impersonate someone else or attempt to cause misunderstandings or create deep-fakes of another person.

Download Dreamface: AI Video Generator from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Clean as Duck (Android only)

They say that cleanliness is next to godliness. Well, with the year fast coming to an end, and Christmas is just on the horizon, you know that it is time to clear up some space for all the incoming presents. If you are not going to have any guests over, fret not, it is still a good time to take stock of all the stuff that you already own and see whether there is anything you would like to throw out. What if you are not that organized and need an app to help you out? Enter Clean as Duck.

This is an Android-only app that gets right to the point. There are no fancy graphics or tutorials to look at, and it is just too easy to dive right in. I suppose making it this easy and intuitive is key to getting started because most people who install this app want something that is straight to the point, to begin with, otherwise they might just get sidetracked and give up.

Basically, you can choose a particular room and a corresponding appliance. Each appliance will also have certain suggestions from the app (just in case you do not know where to begin), which I found helpful. For instance, if you were to select the refrigerator, the full list can be quite daunting, from wiping down the interior and exterior to cleaning its coils, replacing the water filter, and defrosting it, you get the idea.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Get your life in order as you clean out your old stuff. After all, the new year is arriving, no? / © nextpit

The task can also be classified under daily, weekly, monthly, or annually, with the option to repeat the number of times that you would like to attend to it. You can also opt to receive reminders via your email, just in case the procrastination bug bites hard. Thankfully, the suggested tasks can be renamed to suit your needs.

Download Clean as Duck from the Google Play Store.

The Abandoned Planet (Android & iOS)

This particular game shines in its atmospheric design. I loved the hauntingly beautiful landscapes, eerie soundscapes, and detailed environments, oftentimes making me feel as though I was in a truly immersive experience, exploring the desolate world. The game’s visuals are well-crafted, with stunning graphics that bring the abandoned planet to life in a way that feels both alien and familiar.

The gameplay is centered around exploration and puzzle-solving. Players navigate through various areas, uncovering hidden paths and unlocking new sections of the planet as they progress. The puzzles range from logic-based challenges to more action-oriented tasks that require quick reflexes. The game’s difficulty increases gradually, ensuring that it remains engaging without becoming overly frustrating.

I would prefer having a physical controller to play this game as it simply feels more precise, although I am quite sure the touchscreen controls work fine for the majority. This is just a personal preference, as there are some bits in the game that do require more precise controls.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($5.99 to unlock the full game) / Account required: No

Overall, the narrative of this game is what made me love it. The more I explore this intricate world, the more I come across bits and pieces of the planet's history that help me piece together what happened.

Download The Abandoned Planet from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Boy, that was fast! We have now come to the end of our list for this week. Never mind, there is still next week to look forward to with a new Top 5 Apps of the Week selection.