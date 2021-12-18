Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Like every weekend, we meet at NextPit for my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week I try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction nests. In addition to my own finds, I also add the gems unearthed by the NextPit community and shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are NextPit's 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps this week. We publish this selection every week, in fact you can check out last week's selection here.

Groovsense

Groovsense is an iOS streaming music app designed for parties. The app claims to be able to create custom playlists based on your musical tastes entered in the app. You can then create sessions to invite your friends or even strangers (around you or anywhere in the world) to listen to the playlist together.

The app allows participants to see the upcoming songs in the playlist and even to request specific songs, with a like/dislike system. Groovsense can also be plugged into your music streaming application like Spotify or Apple Music to broadcast your own playlists.

You can either create a solo session when you're the DJ on duty at a party for example, and YOU have control of the connected speaker. Or you can create a session to listen to several people, with your friends or even strangers.

The application has just been released, so there are not yet many users. Note that you must also create an account to use Groovsense. On the App Store, the developer says it does not collect any data and the application does not contain any ads or in-app purchases.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required

The user base is very small, so don't expect to be able to join 15 sessions around you / © NextPit

You can download the Groovsense app from the Apple App Store

DINA

DINA is a weather app for Android that recommends what to wear based on the weather and temperature of the day. The app claims to take into account your skin tone, gender, age, height, and weight to refine its recommendations.

I tend not to take these promises intersected with references to AI and deep learning too seriously. But at the same time, it's just about knowing whether to put a heavy sweater under your coat when you go out in the morning, knowing full well that you'll be sweating like summer in the afternoon.

The application is free, with no ads, in-app purchases, or need to create an account. And the concept is quite original and fun.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not necessary

All the deep learning in the world won't be enough for DINA to figure out that I spend most of my days' telecommuting in my underwear, regardless of the weather / © NextPit

You can download the DINA app from the Google Play Store

No Chat

Are you a crypto trader who doesn't have time to interact socially with "normies" and wants to get what he wants now and not a second later? No Chat is the iOS app for you!

It's well known that bartenders LOVE it when you whistle at them like a servant and snap your fingers. It's the best way to get your drink as fast as possible at night, isn't it? Seriously speaking, though, No Chat allows you to communicate via text messages or Morse code to turn your iPhone or iPad into a "Hey! I'm here!" to get someone's attention.

Imagine you're in a noisy environment and your words aren't enough, you can turn your phone into a real signaling beacon. The app allows you to add strobe effects and many others to further support your message. The app contains ads but no in-app purchases and does not require an account.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

No Chat could almost be a "troll" app. But it makes me laugh / © NextPit

You can download the No Chat app from the Apple App Store

Remind Me

Well, I mentioned a weather app, so I have to mention a note-taking app to compensate. Remind Me is a productivity application for Android that I discovered by the Community on our forum.

You can create notes and associate reminders to them. You know the concept and I don't think I need to go into it. But I like the additional options to create weather reminders according to your preferences or to be able to protect your notes via password.

If you're allergic to notifications and find smartphone alarms anxiety-inducing, this is clearly not the app for you. But for those who like to plan their days to the minute, Remind Me seems to me to be a nice all-in-one solution.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Notes, reminders, weather? Could Remind Me be the ultimate app / © NextPit

You can download the app from the Google Play Store

Pako 3

Pako 3 is the latest in a long line of top-down chase games from Tree Men Games. You control a vehicle and must evade literally the entire police force of the entire Earth with your skills behind the wheel.

The game has a very pronounced graphical identity that I really like and the gameplay, which is simple to pick up, deepens by several layers as you push the gameplay experience. The nervous atmosphere and the numerous levels and vehicles to unlock make the gameplay and especially the replayability even more interesting.

The game is free but still in early access (open beta) and contains ads and in-app purchases, one to remove ads and the other to unlock all vehicles and maps at once.