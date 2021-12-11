Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we meet at NextPit for my selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week I try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data sniffers or endless microtransaction nests. In addition to my discoveries, I have also included the gems unearthed by the NextPit community and shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are NextPit's 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps this week. We publish this selection every week, in fact, you can check out last week's selection here.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Moodreads

Moodreads is an app I already told you about this week when it was temporarily free on the Google Play Store. If you are not religiously reading ALL of my articles, and thus missed the deal, now's the time to discover this little nugget.

The app allows you to play background music according to the book you are reading. You just have to type the title of a book of your choice in the search bar and the application will suggest a piece of music that fits the mood of your book.

The search tool is not very advanced and sometimes you have to add the author's name to find the right book. But I was able to find French books and, as long as your book is fiction (no essays, manuals, etc...), you have a good chance to find it.

Price: US$3.99 / Ads: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

Moodreads is not an app for reading ebooks! It plays music inspired by your books. / © NextPit

You can buy the Moodreads app from the Google Play Store.

Toodays

Toodays is a French app that claims to be a kind of virtual safe for your memories that you can leave, literally, to your descendants or relatives.

A sort of time capsule full of photos but in digital version in which you can store your pictures, associate a caption, an audio note, and "store" it so that it can be passed on to your children or grandchildren.

The idea of creating your own emotional and memorial heritage sounds pretty cool on paper. The application is in French but I think it adapts to the language of your system since I had a lot of rough translations in English. There is a paid version to add an unlimited number of memories etc... but I find the free version sufficient at first.

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not necessary

The photo resolution is not always well managed on full screen. And the TOS are quite "heavy" as far as the management and legacy of your memories are concerned / © NextPit

You can download the Toodays app from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Shortshare

Shortshare is an iOS app for shortening links. Here you go. Eh again, don't complain, I could have written that sentence like this "jkhsdjkhfjksdhf/ref0810/.ly."

Price: Free / Ads: No / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required

Your link gets shorter because it's been shortened to make it shorter / © NextPit

You can download the Shortshare application from the Apple App Store.

Cülür

Ah, now that's an ear-pleasing name, isn't it? Culur is an app that lets you instantly turn your images into coloring pages by number.

You know, those colorings are divided into different sections with a number associated with them that you have to fill in with the corresponding color. All you have to do is import your photo, choose the type of coloring (with pencils, felt pens, etc... and how many colors), the difficulty among the 3 proposed levels and that's it.

Finally, you will have to print the result or simply export it and color it digitally. It's up to you.

Price: U$$2.99 / Ads: no / In-app purchases: no / Account: Not required

The results are not always usable / © NextPit

You can buy the Cülür app from the Apple App Store.

Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League: Sideswipe is the mobile version of the now almost cult Rocket League in which you play football with a giant ball and small racing cars.

That's the basic pitch but Rocket League: Sideswipe, like the original game, offers much deeper gameplay than it seems at first glance. I know I say this a lot without actually doing it, but I really want to offer you a dedicated article on this game.

It's much more than a mobile port, the developers really tried to re-imagine the way Rocket League was played to adapt it to a smartphone gameplay. And personally, I find that the bet is very successful and I already see myself raging in the evening after several ranked multiplayer games.