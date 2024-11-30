Top 5 Apps of the Week: Total War EMPIRE, After Inc. and More!

In the blink of an eye, the Advent season is upon us yet again as our planet is about to complete yet another circle around the sun. We hope you have managed to meet some of your goals you set out this year. If you haven't fret not. There's still time, and perhaps some of these apps and games we suggest might help you in your journey.

Whether you are looking for an entertaining game or a helpful productivity tool, we’ve curated a selection of five exceptional apps and games that have been reviewed for both Android and iOS platforms.

If you have a head for strategy games, then Total War: EMPIRE will surely keep you on your toes as you try to outfox foes in battle. After Inc. sees you try to survive in a post-apocalyptic settlement environment. Notewise - Notes & PDF is more than just an app, reimagining the way you jot things down digitally.

Tune.fm claims to be a groundbreaking Web3 music streaming platform and digital asset marketplace that redefines artist monetization. MyPossibleSelf: Mental Health aims to be your companion to help you with anxiety, sleep, stress, depression, and wellbeing without costing a bomb.

If you're also curious to discover genuinely free apps and games for a limited time only (they are normally paid), don't miss our "Free Apps of the Week" segment, which is updated twice a week for your convenience!

Total War: EMPIRE (Android & iOS)

I continue to be amazed at how the smartphone is capable of running games that used to be in the domain of consoles and the PC not too long ago. With Total War: EMPIRE, this grand turn-based strategy game is definitely worth checking out as you lead great powers in a race for world domination across the globe.

As with any strategy game, there are numerous considerations to juggle, whether you take the hard diplomacy route or softer approach, the type of warfare you engage in, how you control the seas by having impeccable timing and taking the wind direction into account, there are just so many angles to consider, it is going to take a while before you forget about this game.

The combat system will take some time to get used to, which is perfectly all right considering the depth of this game. However, the unit AI is not that savvy, so those who are looking for a challenge might find this game to be a wee bit too easy. Once again, a game on a scale like this would fare better with physical controls, so you might want to get used to the touchscreen controls first since it does require a learning curve—which I foresee to be steeper for some, not so for others.

Price: $17.99 (Android)/$19.99 (iOS) / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Best to bring a power bank with you while you are traveling and playing this since a game like this will surely consume a lot of juice from your smartphone. Otherwise, I would recommend playing this while your handset is plugged in!

Download Total War: EMPIRE from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Notewise: Notes & PDF (Android & iOS)

Note-taking apps seem to be dime a dozen these days, but once in a while, something comes up that makes everything look fresh and exciting. Notewise - Notes & PDF is one of them. It is more than an app, functioning as a digital platform for impromptu brainstorming sessions. At least, that's how I see it.

I would think that having a smartphone with a larger display makes far more sense since there is plenty of room to doodle or to use my finger and write stuff down. Sketches are done effortlessly, with more than enough basic options available to the user even in the free version to be productive on the move.

Being a leftie, I know all about getting my palm dirty after sketching something, but this app comes with palm rejection technology to help you write or sketch confidently as it simulates actual paper. Do take note that there are only 10 free notes for each user, so if you want more, you can always delete old ones (after exporting them somewhere safe on the cloud or locally) to free up space for new ones. Alternatively, a small fee is required to store more notes.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($2.49-$89.99) / Account required: None

Write notes naturally on your smartphone with Notewise. / © nextpit

Of course, it also helps that this app is one of the winners in Google Play's Best of 2024. In other words, it has been used by numerous other people who have found it to be useful in their everyday lives, and I can vouch for that after using this!

Download Notewise: Notes & PDF from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Tune.fm (Android & iOS)

Making music is not easy, what more to earn a living from it? This is why Tune.fm was developed, hoping to change the music industry so that musicians could reclaim control over all their earnings. It uses Hedera Hashgraph's blockchain technology so that all artists are able to enjoy fair compensation. Of course, this is all in the back end, but what about the casual listener like me?



Tune.fm works differently based on who you are, which is why when setting up the app, it will require you to inform the app whether you are a listener, an artist, a label, or others. Once the relevant information has been entered, you will be shown the home page with different categories like Top Artists, Featured Collectible Drops, Hit Songs, Trending Albums, and more!

Of course, this is like an alternative to mainstream music streaming apps where only the big-time artists are featured. Here, you will find more eclectic and independent artists who are trying to make their way in the music world without being subject to one-sided contracts or unfair clauses put forward by major record labels.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Listen to music in a very different way where up-and-coming artists might just get their big break! / © nextpit

It is definitely worth checking out if you want to expand your musical tastes beyond the normal fare in mainstream music streaming apps and channels. Who knows? You might just discover your next favorite artists here.

Download Tune.fm from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

MyPossibleSelf: Mental Health (Android & iOS)

Anything that can be measured, can be improved. I guess that principle holds true when it comes to one's personal wellness journey as well. With ‎MyPossibleSelf: Mental Health, I found a nifty app that lets me keep track of my moods, helps me set a 15-minute block of uninterrupted, thinking time, rate my sleep, keep track of my physical activity, and so much more! Overall, this is like a digital one-stop station to pull myself together when things get too hectic out there.

The graphics and user interface are all very friendly, making it easy to navigate and go to the exact place where I want. From breathing exercises to podcasts about different wellness subjects that tend to feature a calming, soothing voice to help me get in the correct headspace, it is all very lovely. Logging my food and drinks daily also helps me in making sure I do not get over-caffeinated.

I found ‎MyPossibleSelf: Mental Health to be unique right from the beginning as it does not greet me with just the usual sign-up page, where there are categories to choose from. Rather, the app takes a more personal approach through a chatbot that somehow is a refreshing change from all the other apps out there. Some cards bearing random wellness advice might also come in handy.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

You will find yourself well at home with this app to keep yourself on the rails. / © nextpit

Through conversational-style communication, I felt disarmed right away and willingly shared more of my personal information than I would have normally liked. I leave that to your own preference!

Download MyPossibleSelf: Mental Health from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

After Inc. (Android & iOS)

There is nothing quite like facing impossible odds and overcoming them. I suppose this is what's appealing about After Inc., a game that sees you at the helm of a civilization-rebuilding effort after a zombie apocalypse. This 'mini 4x' title brings a blend of strategic simulation and survival city builder that is easy on the eyes and fun to play. I found myself pouring in more hours than I should unwittingly!

Playing After Inc. will require you to have a rather tough heart or take a more practical approach to life. These are not easy decisions to make, mind you, especially for someone like me who melts at the sight of a puppy. Do I have what it takes to turn dogs into a food source during the most desperate moments? What about children, do they become an unaffordable luxury?

I send villagers out to explore the ruins and scavenge for resources, hoping that they return safely. I will also need to ensure that zombie infestations that arise from time to time are stamped out and that my little cul-de-sac in the middle of nowhere prospers. Oh yes, we are also subjected to the whims of the unpredictable weather that can wreak havoc on our crops.

Price: $1.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99-$19.99) / Account required: Yes

With 5 leaders to choose from, and each of them has very different abilities, it might require several playthroughs to figure out which one suits you best. If you're a sucker for punishment, then be prepared to fork out some money to unlock the Mega-Brutal difficulty!

Download After Inc. from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

With that, we have arrived at the end of our list this week. We look forward to sharing a new Top 5 Apps of the Week selection next week.