Feast your eyes on the Android games with the best graphics

Games like Flappy Bird thrive based on their gameplay idea. Others impress with their graphics instead. Here, we would like to introduce you to the wonderful world of mobile games on iOS and Android platforms that you simply have to see to believe it.

In any case, Genshin Impact doesn't have to be ashamed of itself in terms of graphics, as it is capable of holding itself up against console titles. The controls do require some refinement, but that is to be expected when a touchscreen is used as the primary source of input. Once you get used to how to move through the vast worlds, you will be able to trudge through the continent of Teyvat like it is second nature to you. This is an open world game, allowing you to wander around pointlessly. Of course, there is more purpose than to just admire the pretty in-game graphics if you were to find the right group friends who want to have adventures by your side. As I mentioned, the game is free but relies on the gacha mechanism. Fret not, you can also play it in a very relaxed manner, without worrying about exchanging money for a sense of achievement. Black Desert Mobile Developer Pearl Abyss Age rating 12 and above Price Free, in-app purchases Black Desert Mobile on Google Play

Black Desert Mobile on the Apple App Store I didn't have the mobile version of Black Desert on my smartphone until now, but when you browse the Internet to see just which mobile game offers spectacular graphics, Black Desert Mobile continues to crop one time and again. Find out why this is so by taking a look at the following clip:

When the game was launched for Android and iOS platforms about a year and a half ago, it was not all smooth sailing. While the graphics are outstanding, there has been some criticism for the Pay2Win principle, and the creators were accused of being greedy. In the meantime, this MMO should be more balanced so that fun in the game is maintained without having to pay more just to be better. If you have a thing for role-playing games and want to experience a graphically sophisticated environment on your smartphone, it is imperative that you should give Black Desert Mobile a go. Call of Duty: Mobile Developer Activision Publishing, Inc. Age rating 16 and above Price Free, in-app purchases, contains ads Call of Duty: Mobile on Google Play

Call of Duty: Mobile on the Apple App Store Okay, there probably isn't much to say about the Call of Duty franchise or the need to introduce this game to anyone, right? After the game was already a hit on just about every conceivable gaming platform, the same applies to the Android and iOS offshoots known as "Call of Duty: Mobile".

You can play this FPS in PvP and Battle Royale mode, so there is no shortage of action. And since it landed on this list of the best, you already know that not only is this game fun, but the visuals are also outstanding. Man, if only I could tell my Atari from the eighties what games would look like now, and how everything has gone mobile. My Atari 2600 would probably blow a fuse. Sky: Children of the Light Developer Thatgamecompany Inc. Age rating 6 and above Price Free, in-app purchases Sky: Children of the Light on Google Play

Sky: Children of the Light on the Apple App Store Here is yet another title for adventure buffs. Sky: Children of Light is an excellent adventure game that made it from last year's list, and it continues to be available for free. You end up in a world called the Kingdom of Heaven, which may not be the most original name for such a fantasy world, but it is presented in a graphically beautiful manner.

You can work on developing your characters meticulously while being on a journey to discover seven different worlds. Learn to where team up with others, but you can also go solo if that is your style. You should bring more light into the world, not just figuratively, but literally. In order to achieve this, you will have to carry a few candles in your luggage, where additional candles can be purchased in-game for cash. In general, however, you can get by very well even without spending money. Your character sails through wonderfully designed dream worlds and in this case, the acoustic background also complements it perfectly. This is definitely a game that you should play while wearing a pair of headphones if possible. It is perfect to switch off from the rest of the world and enjoy being immersed. As you can also play for free, we highly recommend it to both iOS and Android gamers. GRID Developer Feral Interactive Age rating Suitable for all Price $9.99 GRID on Google Play

GRID on the Apple App Store Finally, a racing title for those who want to experience a rush of adrenaline while ogling at fantastic graphics! Perhaps you winced when you saw how Feral Interactive has priced GRID at $9.99 a pop. I would like to tell you right off the bat that a) it is definitely worth it and b) this is definitely a one-time purchase without requiring any additional top-ups in-game if you want to progress. Once you have paid your dues, the matter about money is closed. All of the issues that other racing titles present you with have disappeared over the horizon, as there are no cars or tracks that you need to further fork out money for, there is no Pay2Win to deal with - just pure racing bliss. Fork out, install it, and then drive away while smoking your opponents!

There are 100 cars and 100 tracks to choose from, with numerous gaming modes to keep you engaged. As befits a good smartphone racing game, the use of an external controller is also supported and yes, the graphics are jaw-dropping, too. A fantastic racing game from Feral that is definitely worth the $9.99 investment. Sdorica Developer Rayark International Limited Age rating 12 and above Price Free, in-app purchases Sdorica on Google Play

Sdorica on the Apple App Store Rayark is not a stranger in the world of paid premium mobile games and they consistently churn out high-quality titles. With Sdorica, however, the developer ventured into the vilified area of ​​tactical role-playing games while carrying the stigma of it being a free title. However, this game stands out positively and scores points with its charming design and well thought out game mechanics. Without question, Sdorica is a very colorful title. The special thing about the game, however, is despite its colorful and cartoonish style, it doesn't seem childish in any way. The faded-in cutscenes not only carries the story forward, but brings the world to life. I prefer gloomy game worlds, but this game really appealed to me. Perhaps it was mainly because of the fantastic voice acting that breathed life into the characters and atmospheric character design.

Even if the main gameplay requires you to engage in battles, it is the conversations in between that advance and tell the story. In a fight, two sides will face each other. To use attacks, spells, or abilities, you have to look for colored balls on the field - which is a bit like puzzles. As easy as it sounds, the game is extremely strategic. Instead of just hitting your opponent and crushing him/her with powerful attacks, you have to think about which character is most effective against different opponents, and how you would execute the battle. You always have to pay attention to the timing to stand up against opposing attack patterns or to use certain actions of a character in order to be most efficient. And what about money? Sure, you can also buy something in the game. It is quite possible to play through the story mission of the game with the characters that you obtain for free. In addition, you will also have the opportunity to unlock other characters and costumes. This is done using a "gacha" or random reward system. This means nothing more than having you spend money in the game to obtain random characters. So, if you're in love with a particular character or want to collect all of the characters in the game, then this is the biggest money pit ever. Otherwise, there really isn't any dire need to indulge in in-app purchases. In any case, I didn't have such a feeling that after spending a few days with the game. Asphalt 9: Legends – Epic Action Auto Racing Developer Gameloft SE Age rating 12 and above Price Free, in-app purchases Asphalt 9: Legends on Google Play

Asphalt 9: Legends on the Apple App Store Fancy an exciting race on the tracks? With the Asphalt series, Gameloft has set the standard for realistic-looking racing games on Android. And the new gameplay found in Asphalt 9: Legends is guaranteed to not disappoint when it comes to graphics, because you are racing across the asphalt in incredibly beautiful vehicles. This is a dream come true for every motor head. You can choose from 50 different famous rides. In addition to the world-famous Ferrari, this list also includes major marques such as Porsche or Lamborghini. And if you want to further expand your collection, you will also be able to find valuable models such as the Aston Martin Vulcan, the Ford GT, or the McLaren P1. And don't worry about wrecking these desirable exotics in Asphalt 9: Legends because at the end of the day, you can compete as recklessly as possible without thinking about the consequences of mishandling such beasts.

By the way, you don't have to go at it alone. This game also provides a new online function that allows you to indulge with seven other drivers in multiplayer mode. In addition, Asphalt 9 gives you the opportunity for the very first time to use the club function so that you can create your own online community of racing drivers. Not only has Gameloft improved the controls via the touch display, the graphics are also unbelievable as you cruise across the various tracks. Not to forget moments when you can admire your cars in all their glory. As with older games in this series, Asphalt 9: Legends is also meant to be downloaded for free. However, if you want to have the best vehicles in the game, in-app purchases are unavoidable. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Developer Niantic Age rating 6 and above Price Free, in-app purchases Harry Potter Wizards Unite on Google Play

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on the Apple App Store The best graphics look the most realistic - this is a tired but true saying. It gets even better when new elements are "conjured" into the reality that you are looking at through your smartphone camera. With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, you immerse yourself in the world of Harry Potter, his companions, and his enemies. Many of you should already know the gameplay style that was derived from Pokemon Go, the cult mobile game of the past few years. So go ahead, wave your wand and go - we even have a list of tips and tricks for you to get started! Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Tips and tricks

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition Developer Square Enix Age rating 12 and above Price Free, in-app purchases Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition on Google Play

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition on the Apple App Store Final Fantasy is one of the most famous RPG series of all time. Some of the older titles have already made it to mobile platforms like Android. The fifteenth installment of the series has finally made its way to Android, too, being a slightly stripped-down version of the game (most probably due to hardware limitations) where you will find some of the game's elements removed compared to the console versions. Nevertheless, Final Fantasy XV is extremely nice to look at and it plays even better.

PUBG Mobile Developer Tencent Games Age rating Teen Price Free, in-app purchases PUBG Mobile on Google Play

PUBG Mobile on the Apple App Store Alongside Fortnite is PUBG, being one of the two major gaming hits on the mobile platform. You play against 98 other players and fight to be the last survivor in the combat arena. The fighting area will shrink over time, forcing the players to cross paths with each other more frequently, making avoidance or escape impossible. The graphics are great, but you will hardly have time to enjoy them: the next player who wants to take you down is surely already lurking behind the next bush.

Monument Valley 2 Developer ustwo Games Age rating 6 and above Price $4.99 Monument Valley 2 on Google Play

Monument Valley 2 on the Apple App Store What would a list of the most beautiful games on Android and iOS be without the game with the weirdest graphics? Monument Valley 2 lets you experience the adventures of Ro and her child in a unique 3D environment. You will both steer through the levels, which are actually spatially impossible. By skillfully moving bars or turning wheels, you ensure that both of them find their way. This is a great continuation of the classic title! The best puzzle games on Android

Most beautiful puzzle game: Lumino City Developer Noodlecake Studios Inc Age rating Suitable for all ages Price $4.99 Lumino City on Google Play

Lumino City für iOS on the Apple App Store Lumino City's graphics are simply beautiful. The puzzle game will see you drive through the town of Lumino, where you and Lumi will have to solve the riddle about the sudden disappearance of your grandfather. The city was actually built by the developers using paper mache and other handicraft materials, before being converted into 3D graphics of Lumino City using SLR cameras. The puzzles are not particularly difficult at all, but the graphics are impressive at every turn in the game. You will not be short on surprises just about everywhere, and you might just want to play it just for being the graphical masterpiece that it is.

The Room: Old Sins Developer Fireproof Games Age rating 6 and above Price $4.99 The Room: Old Sins on Google Play

The Room: Old Sins on the Apple App Store After a long time, the Room series finally has a new entry: The Room: Old Sins. And the developers actually succeeded in advancing this cult classic in a dignified manner. With a standalone story of its own, to boot. In the fourth part of the series, you will have to solve numerous puzzles in a mysterious doll house that is full of surprises while trying to discover the reason behind the disappearance of a married couple.

Space Marshals 2 Developer Pixelbite Age rating 12 and above Price Free, in-app purchases Space Marshals 2 on Google Play

Space Marshals 2 on the Apple App Store The popular Space Marshals title now has a sequel! The graphics of the Android game are based on the OpenGL ES 3.0 standard that requires plenty of processing muscle from your smartphone. Although the action is viewed from top-down, the detailed and smooth graphics are a sight to behold.