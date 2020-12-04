Apple's Christmas surprise: hints about new products intensify

After three events in three months, an internal Apple memo now points to another announcement that could happen as early as next week.

Apple has already been extremely active over the past three months. New iPads and revised models of the Apple Watch were followed by the iPhone and HomePod mini, closely followed by new Macs with their own M1 chip. But perhaps the three recorded events were not all that the company from Cupertino wants to release this year.

Another Apple announcement possible on December 8th

MacRumors got hold of an internal memo from Apple, which was addressed to its service partners. Changes are planned that are supposed to have to do with AppleCare. These changes are to take effect from Tuesday, December 8th 2020, starting around 5:30 AM local time in California (1:30 PM in London).

Specifically, technicians should prepare for new product numbers (SKU), new/revised product descriptions and new/revised pricing.

In October Apple presented four new iPhones. / © NextPit

Apple had already distributed such memos before presenting other new products. For example, shortly after the public announcement of the iPhone 12 event, a note was sent to the technicians informing them that AppleCare-relevant changes were also planned for October 13th at 10 AM in California. The October event began at that time.

Is Apple's Christmas surprise coming via press release?

This presentation is however not expected to be released in another event. The early time suggests, in light of earlier announcements, that it could happen through a press release.

However, it is not yet known what it is, if there will really be a new product. In the past months, there have been rumours about the so-called AirTags, new over-ear AirPods, the AirPods Studio, or a revised Apple TV.

You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter） — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 14, 2020

Leaker "L0vetodream" had already pointed out in mid-November that Apple was still planning a Christmas surprise. This was about something that would be especially helpful for the winter. But there were no more details. New over-ear headphones might keep your ears warm during the winter walk.