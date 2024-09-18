Hot topics

Fixing Broken iPhone 16 Software Won't Need a Mac or Computer

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Apple iPhone Wireless Recovery Software feature on iOS 18
© 9to5Mac, edit by nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Français

Updating an iPhone or Apple device to the latest operating system is not always a smooth process for everyone as there might be instances that users face a stuck or bricked handset. Following the launch of over-the-air system recovery to the Apple Watch, the feature has expanded to the latest iPhone 16 via iOS 18, enabling a more convenient solution than before.

Wireless firmware or OS recovery debuted first with the watchOS 8.5 which requires the paired iPhone to run on iOS 15.4. Basically, the feature adds an alternative to connecting your device to a computer when the update is not moving through, which is due to a few reasons like a loss of internet connection and so on.

As discovered in the latest iOS 18 update (via 9to5Mac), Apple finally brings the same capability to the iPhones, with the iPhone 16 series first to support it. It is yet to be seen how the entire process will unfold since the iPhone 16 is yet to be shipped.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max in all colors / © Apple

However, early findings show that it is initiated if the iPhone 16 enters recovery mode and there is another nearby iPhone. A notification will then be sent to the other iPhone prompting a confirmation to continue its system recovery. Once agreed on, the the necessary firmware will be downloaded to the older iPhone and then will be transferred to the bricked iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro where the recovery will be completed.

What are the benefits of Wireless Firmware Recovery

Among the outright advantages of this is that it will remove laborious steps such as connecting your iPhone to your Mac or computer through a USB cable. Subsequently, this makes the entire recovery process more streamlined.

Apple has yet to detail the other components of this new feature as well as compatibility on which iPhone models will support as a recovery medium. It's also interesting what security measures are in place here to avoid tampering and unauthorized access.

Is this hinting at a portless iPhone?

More than this, this might hint that Apple will eventually ditch the USB port from the iPhone in future models. This will not totally surprising if to happens after it was rumored that one of the iPhone 17 models dubbed as "Slim" or "Air" may feature an ultra-thin build. Perhaps, this is a result of Apple removing physical ports and buttons on it? Who really knows for sure.

What are your thoughts about the new wireless software recovery feature on iPhones? Does this suggest even bigger things to arrive on the iPhones? 

Source: 9to5Mac

Best smartphones to buy in 2024

  The best Android phone The best iPhone Best camera phone Best mid-range 2023 Best Foldable Best compact foldable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open product image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing