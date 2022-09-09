Don't break it: Fixing the Apple Watch Ultra is crazy expensive

The Apple Watch Ultra is the company's most capable smartwatch to date , it also comes with an expensive price tag that matches the iPhone 14 at $800. Although it's built for extreme sports and activities, the watch is still prone to damage. So, if you're planning to buy one, it's a better idea to bundle it with an Apple Care+ as fixing the watch will cost you a whopping $500 without insurance.

TL;DR

Fixing the Apple Watch Ultra will cost $500 for each Apple service.

It is lowered to $79 for those with Apple Care+ plan.

Apple Care+ costs $100 direct for 2 years or $5 monthly.

Who would have thought that fixing even one of the buttons on the Apple Watch Ultra would be like buying a brand-new Watch Series 8. Based on the Apple Service and Repair, which was shared by Macrumors, the accidental damage to one of the components of Apple's premium watch will cost $500 for each repair.

Find out: Difference of Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Ultra

Apart from it, the only service that was listed with a price quote is battery replacement at $99, which is $20 more than the standard Apple smartwatch. Likewise, other broken parts such as the watch's OLED display, titanium case, or biometric sensors have the same price at $500. This is not even the most expensive repair as the ceramic version of Watch Series 5 has an outrageous fee of $800, at least in the US.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 8 Order the Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon. To device database

Either you buy a tougher watch case or subscribe to Apple Care+

The kicker here is you'll need to purchase an Apple Care+ subscription for $100 up front or $5 a month if you don't want to pay the absurd amount. Once you're under Apple's loving and caring policy, the cost of repair will go down to $79 as incident charge. Surprisingly, this plan covers an unlimited number of fixes. You just need to mind paying the shipping too in addition to the uncovered battery service.

Do you think Apple has the right to demand such absurd service or repair fees? Or you just don't mind getting an Apple Care+ for every Apple device you buy? Let us hear what your sentiments on this are.